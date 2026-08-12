Indian Army rescued a Great Himalayan bear in Gurez Valley after a tin container became stuck over its mouth for four days. Found in Khapuri village near the Line of Control, the distressed animal was freed during a joint search with the Wildlife Department. It was then taken to a veterinary centre for examination before being safely released.

Indian Army soldiers have rescued a Great Himalayan bear that spent four days struggling to survive after a tin container became stuck over its mouth in Gurez Valley, Bandipora district. The distressed animal was spotted in Khapuri village, located close to the Line of Control (LoC). With the bear unable to feed or drink properly because of the container, the situation became increasingly serious.

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Army launches search for trapped bear

After receiving information about the animal, Army personnel launched a search operation in coordination with the Wildlife Department. The rescue was not straightforward, as the bear was in difficult and rugged terrain.

Soldiers searched the area before finally locating the animal. They approached it carefully and managed to remove the tin container from its mouth, freeing the bear from the trap.

The rescue has since drawn praise online, with social media users appreciating the soldiers for helping an animal in distress. One user said it must have been frightening for the bear and hoped it would make a full recovery.

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Another post praised the Army for going beyond its role of guarding the nation's borders, highlighting the soldiers' efforts to protect wildlife as well.

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Bear taken for medical care

Following the rescue, the bear was handed over to the Wildlife Department. It was shifted to a nearby wildlife veterinary centre, where experts will examine its condition and keep it under observation.

The animal's four-day ordeal could have left it weak or injured, making medical assessment important before it returns to the wild. Officials said the bear will be released back into its natural habitat once veterinary experts declare it fit.

Containers and other discarded objects can become dangerous traps for animals searching for food. The incident highlighted such challenges faced by wildlife living around human settlements and remote mountain areas.

The rescue was another example of a difficult operation carried out in challenging terrain. Their efforts have been widely appreciated by people online, who described the rescue as a reminder that compassion can extend beyond the battlefield and towards wildlife in need.

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