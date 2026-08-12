Assam Govt to spend Rs 1,000 crore for flood relief in Sivasagar, Charaideo, and Jorhat. CM Himanta Biswa Sarma announced a mobile app survey to assess damage and consider housing colonies for those with completely destroyed homes.

The Assam Government will spend approximately Rs 1,000 crore for the relief, assistance and rehabilitation of people affected by the unexpected and abnormal floods that have affected Sivasagar, Charaideo and Jorhat districts of Upper Assam since July 19. Announcing this at a press conference, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that a survey will be conducted through a mobile application to assess the overall extent of the damage. So far, 960 surveyors have completed surveys of 8,325 families, and the second phase of the survey has already begun.

The Chief Minister announced that the survey process will be completed by September 15 and assured that it will be conducted in a completely transparent and fair manner. Flood-affected people will be able to view the detailed list of those included in the survey, and if anyone's name is left out, they will have the opportunity to be included even after the survey process is completed.

Housing and Financial Relief

The Chief Minister also stated at the press conference that the state government is considering constructing housing colonies in areas where houses have been completely destroyed by the floods, using funds from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund. He urged flood-affected people who are eligible for compensation through insurance to file their claims through the insurance mechanism. He also appealed to those seeking a six-month moratorium on bank loan repayments or an extension of their loan repayment period to submit their applications by August 30.

Restoration of Schools and Community Centres

The Chief Minister assured that the state government will make efforts to restore schools in districts and areas where the flood situation has come under control and make them suitable for classes by August 15. With the objective of making every school functional for academic activities, the government has provided financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh each to 793 schools.

He further stated that, recognising the spiritually and religiously inclined nature of Assamese society, the government will provide financial assistance of Rs 1.50 lakh to every Naamghar so that people can continue to organise Naam Prasanga during the holy month of Bhada.

Monitoring and Recognition Efforts

The government will maintain a strict watch on every negative activity or comment that seeks to exploit the flood situation for financial gain or attempts to create divisions within Assamese society, which has traditionally remained united. The Chief Minister stated that 72 YouTubers have collected funds for the assistance of flood-affected people. If the funds have actually been used to help flood victims, the government will honour them. He clarified that this is not an investigation but a process of recognising and honouring their efforts.

Legal Actions and Investigations

The Chief Minister also stated that, if necessary, the government will approach the Supreme Court regarding coal or stone-and-sand mining in Bihbar and Chontak. He further made it clear that if anyone has any objection regarding flood relief or any matter related to the floods, the government is prepared to order an investigation.

BJP's Stance on Flood Relief

In a press statement issued from the BJP State Office, spokesperson Devajit Mahanta stated that approximately 12 lakh people across 25 districts have been affected by this year's floods, while 102 people have lost their lives.

Mahanta further stated that, at this critical time, the primary objective of the Bharatiya Janata Party and the BJP-led NDA government is to provide assistance and relief to those affected by the floods, and that all efforts will continue with this objective at the forefront. (ANI)