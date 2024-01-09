Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kerala: Talent Hunt selection trial for admission in sports schools to begin on January 10; Check details

    The 'Talent hunt' selection trials to select students for admission to various classes for the academic year 2024-25 in sports schools under the state government will be held from January 10 to January 19 at various centers.

    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Jan 9, 2024, 9:45 AM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: The 'Talent hunt' selection trials to select students for admission to various classes for the academic year 2024-25 in sports schools under the state government will be held from January 10 to January 19 at various centers. Admission to classes 6, 7, 8, higher secondary, and vocational higher secondary at GV Raja School, Kannur Sports School, and Kunnamkulam Sports Division is direct. However, for classes 9 and 10, admission is through lateral entry. 

    The entry is open for athletics: basketball, boxing, hockey, judo, taekwondo, volleyball, and wrestling. The first selection trial will be scheduled in Kannur Police Ground and Government High School, Adimali. The students should bring an age-proof certificate, an Aadhaar card, two passport-size photos, and a Sports dress and should reach the centers before 9 am.

    Various Centers and Dates of Selection Trials

    11/01/2024- Thursday- Ems Stadium Neeleswaram, Kasargod and Newman College Thodupuzha

    12/01/2024- Friday- Mahatma Gandhi College Iritty and Union Christian College, Aluva

    13/01/2024- Saturday- Government College Madappally and GHS Charamangalam, Alappuzha

    14/01/2024- Sunday- Municipal Stadium, Kalpatta, Wayanad and Municipal Stadium, Pala, Kottayam

    15/01/2024- Monday- Government Physical Education College, Kozhikode and St. Dominic College, Kanjirappally, Kottayam

    16/01/2024- Tuesday- Kottapady Stadium, Malappuram and Municipal Stadium, Pathanamthitta

    17/01/2024- Wednesday- Municipal Stadium, Nilambur and Ashramam Ground, Kollam

    18/01/2024- Thursday- Medical College Ground, Palakkad and GV Raja Sports School, Thiruvananthapuram

    19/01/2024- Friday- Christ College, Irinjalakuda and Municipal Stadium, Neyyattinkara


     

    Last Updated Jan 9, 2024, 9:45 AM IST
