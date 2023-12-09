Kerala: Special rescue ambulance service 'Kaniv 108' to start at Sabarimala Sannidhanam

Health Minister Veena George has announced that KANIV 108 Special Rescue Ambulance will soon be deployed for emergency medical assistance to the pilgrims at Sabarimala Sannidhanam.

Pathanamthitta: Health Minister Veena George has announced that the 'Kaniv 108' Special Rescue Ambulance will soon be deployed for emergency medical assistance to the pilgrims at Sabarimala Sannidhanam. Last day, the High Court permitted Kaniv 108 Ambulance's 4x4 rescue van to operate from Pampa to Sannidhanam with Appachimedu as its center.

A specialized 4x4 vehicle, stationed in Pampa, is set to traverse to Sannidhanam, catering to the healthcare needs of the pilgrimage route. The vehicle is well-equipped with medicines and emergency medical supplies, ensuring the ability to navigate challenging terrain. In addition, a specially trained emergency medical technician will be on board to promptly attend to any medical emergencies that may arise during the journey. This initiative aims to enhance the provision of immediate medical care for pilgrims, emphasizing the commitment to ensuring their safety and well-being during the pilgrimage to Sannidhanam.

In addition to the ambulances operated by the Health Department and KANIV 108, Rapid Action Medical Units of KANIV 108 have been deployed to provide emergency medical assistance to pilgrims during the Sabarimala pilgrimage. The medical fleet includes a Bike Feeder Ambulance designed for narrow lanes, an ICU Ambulance, and a 4x4 Rescue Van capable of navigating rough roads.

The permission was granted from the court to travel on the Kananapatha on Friday. Pilgrims can avail of the services of these specialized vehicles by contacting the toll-free number 108 if they require any medical assistance during their pilgrimage to Sabarimala.