Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Kerala: Special rescue ambulance service 'Kaniv 108' to start at Sabarimala Sannidhanam

    Health Minister Veena George has announced that KANIV 108 Special Rescue Ambulance will soon be deployed for emergency medical assistance to the pilgrims at Sabarimala Sannidhanam.

    Kerala: Special rescue ambulance service 'Kaniv 108' to start at Sabarimala Sannidhanam rkn
    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Dec 9, 2023, 2:55 PM IST

    Pathanamthitta: Health Minister Veena George has announced that the 'Kaniv 108' Special Rescue Ambulance will soon be deployed for emergency medical assistance to the pilgrims at Sabarimala Sannidhanam. Last day, the High Court permitted Kaniv 108 Ambulance's 4x4 rescue van to operate from Pampa to Sannidhanam with Appachimedu as its center.

    A specialized 4x4 vehicle, stationed in Pampa, is set to traverse to Sannidhanam, catering to the healthcare needs of the pilgrimage route. The vehicle is well-equipped with medicines and emergency medical supplies, ensuring the ability to navigate challenging terrain. In addition, a specially trained emergency medical technician will be on board to promptly attend to any medical emergencies that may arise during the journey. This initiative aims to enhance the provision of immediate medical care for pilgrims, emphasizing the commitment to ensuring their safety and well-being during the pilgrimage to Sannidhanam.

    In addition to the ambulances operated by the Health Department and KANIV 108, Rapid Action Medical Units of KANIV 108 have been deployed to provide emergency medical assistance to pilgrims during the Sabarimala pilgrimage. The medical fleet includes a Bike Feeder Ambulance designed for narrow lanes, an ICU Ambulance, and a 4x4 Rescue Van capable of navigating rough roads.

    The permission was granted from the court to travel on the Kananapatha on Friday. Pilgrims can avail of the services of these specialized vehicles by contacting the toll-free number 108 if they require any medical assistance during their pilgrimage to Sabarimala. 

    Last Updated Dec 9, 2023, 2:55 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Madhya Pradesh: Muslim woman violently attacked by brother-in-law for voting in favour of BJP in Sehore AJR

    Madhya Pradesh: Muslim woman violently attacked by brother-in-law for voting in favour of BJP in Sehore

    Continued Income Tax raids reveal further cash holdings at Congress MP's premises in Odisha, Jharkhand AJR

    Continued Income Tax raids reveal further cash holdings at Congress MP's premises in Odisha, Jharkhand

    Kerala: Holiday declared for educational institutions of Idukki district on December 12 rkn

    Kerala: Holiday declared for educational institutions of Idukki district on December 12

    Enforcement Directorate swings into action after Bihar's mafia grabs land seized by agency AJR

    Enforcement Directorate swings into action after Bihar's mafia grabs land seized by agency

    Sultanpur horror: Woman raped, axed to death and face burnt with cigarettes after unfulfilled job promise snt

    Sultanpur horror: Woman raped, axed to death and face burnt with cigarettes after unfulfilled job promise

    Recent Stories

    A quarter of world's iPhones to be made in India: Deciphering Apple's strategic shift in global manufacturing snt

    A quarter of world's iPhones to be made in India: Deciphering Apple's strategic shift in global manufacturing

    Madhya Pradesh: Muslim woman violently attacked by brother-in-law for voting in favour of BJP in Sehore AJR

    Madhya Pradesh: Muslim woman violently attacked by brother-in-law for voting in favour of BJP in Sehore

    Animal Sandeep Reddy Vanga appreciates USA fans for not questioning misogyny; calls them 'right audience' SHG

    'Animal': Sandeep Reddy Vanga appreciates USA fans for not questioning misogyny; calls them 'right audience'

    Son of top Hamas leader splurges around $25,000 on jewellery as Gaza struggles for basic necessities snt

    Son of top Hamas leader splurges around $25,000 on jewellery as Gaza struggles for basic necessities

    Continued Income Tax raids reveal further cash holdings at Congress MP's premises in Odisha, Jharkhand AJR

    Continued Income Tax raids reveal further cash holdings at Congress MP's premises in Odisha, Jharkhand

    Recent Videos

    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': Aadhya Anand talks about her role and how it contributed to her growth as an actor RKK

    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': Aadhya Anand talks about her role and how it contributed to her growth as an actor

    Video Icon
    Watch: Mumbai transforms into 'The Archies' wonderland as cabs take film's decor RKK

    Watch: Mumbai transforms into 'The Archies' wonderland as cabs take film's decor

    Video Icon
    MP Election 2023: Shivraj Singh Chouhan credits PM Modi, double engine government for 'fantastic victory'

    MP Election 2023: Shivraj Singh Chouhan credits PM Modi, double engine government for 'fantastic victory'

    Video Icon
    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': From 'silent' to 'front-foot lover', Arjun Deswal shares the evolution of his character RKK

    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': From 'silent' to 'front-foot lover', Arjun Deswal shares the evolution of his character

    Video Icon
    WATCH PM Modi's heartfelt call to 41 rescued workers from Uttarakhand tunnel collapse AJR

    WATCH: PM Modi's heartfelt call to 41 rescued workers from Uttarakhand tunnel collapse

    Video Icon