    Kerala: SFI wins union chairman post at Kerala Varma College after recounting

    SFI candidate Anirudhan won after the recount for the position of Sri Kerala Varma College Union Chairman on Saturday. The Kerala High Court had ordered a recount in the Kerala Varma union chairman election on Tuesday (Nov 28).

    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Dec 2, 2023, 4:44 PM IST

    Thrissur: SFI candidate Anirudhan won after the recount for the position of Sri Kerala Varma College Union Chairman on Saturday. Anirudhan secured the election with a slim majority of 3 votes, clinching the win in the final moments of the vote count.

    The counting of votes was decided by a meeting of chairman candidates and student organization representatives on Friday. The Kerala High Court had ordered a recount in the Kerala Varma union chairman election on Tuesday (Nov 28). The action is based on the petition filed by KSU Candidate Sreekuttan. The court ordered that the recounting should be done as per rules. The court held the victory of SFI at the union election.

    The KSU leadership claimed that the Returning Officer, who is a member of the pro-left teachers' union, declined to halt the recount despite requests from the college principal and the police. The facilities have been instructed to capture the entire vote-counting process in video. The ballots, previously stored in the treasury locker, were transferred to the strong room locker at the college on the last day. The locker was opened in the presence of candidates and their representatives and the ballots were then brought to the chamber for the counting process this morning.

    The Students' Federation of India (SFI) candidate won the college chairperson election at Thrissur Kerala Varma College after a dramatic series of events on November 2. However, SFI requested a recount, and it was found that their candidate, Anirudhan, won with an 11-vote majority. Sreekuttan, a visually impaired third-year student of Political Science, accused foul play in the recount and stated that KSU would take the matter to court.

    At the same time, the Students' Federation of India (SFI) won in 120 out of 194 college student unions where elections were conducted based on their organizational lines . However, the Muslim Students Federation (MSF) and the Kerala Students Union (KSU) reported that they were able to break SFI's dominance in several places.

