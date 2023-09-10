Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala Rain Update: IMD issues yellow alert for six districts today

    The IMD has issued yellow alert in Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad and Malappuram districts due to heavy rainfall today.
     

    Kerala Rain Update: IMD issues yellow alert for six districts today rkn
    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Sep 10, 2023, 2:44 PM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: India Meteorological Department(IMD) has said that rain in Kerala is expected to intensify on Sunday and Monday due to the cyclonic circulations over Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh.

    As per the IMD's notification, Kerala is likely to receive heavy rain in isolated places on Sunday

    Moderate to medium rain is likely to continue in the state for the next five days due to cyclonic circulations that likely to form over the Bay of Bengal on September 12.

    Yellow alert as per date:

    India Meteorological Department has announced yellow alert in various districts.
     

    September 9: Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad and Malappuram

    September 10: Idukki, Malappuram

    IMD suggests that rain will likely to continue in Kerala till 21st September. Kerala will get at least a slight relief if the monsoon rains are normal. 

    Meanwhile, heavy rains were received in many places in Kerala last night. The ban on fishing in Kerala, Karnataka and Lakshadweep coasts is still in place. Lightning warning was issued till the 11th of this month.  
     

    Last Updated Sep 10, 2023, 2:44 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Being a proud Hindu means: UK PM Rishi Sunak expresses pride in Indian heritage on G20 Summit AJR

    'Being a proud Hindu means...': UK PM Rishi Sunak expresses pride in Indian heritage on G20 Summit

    G20 Summit: Padma Shri Dilshad Hussain thanks PM Modi for bringing global recognition to brass nakashi (WATCH) snt

    G20 Summit: Padma Shri Dilshad Hussain thanks PM Modi for bringing global recognition to brass nakashi (WATCH)

    G20 Summit 2023: PM Modi proposes holding virtual G20 session in November; check details AJR

    G20 Summit 2023: PM Modi proposes holding virtual G20 session in November; check details

    Molestation case: Minor girl's parents allege shoddy probe by Kerala cops rkn

    Molestation case: Minor girl's parents allege shoddy probe by Kerala cops

    Tree of transition: G20 presidencies of 2022, 2024 hand over sapling to PM Modi WATCH AJR

    Tree of transition: G20 presidencies of 2022, 2024 hand over sapling to PM Modi | WATCH

    Recent Stories

    Being a proud Hindu means: UK PM Rishi Sunak expresses pride in Indian heritage on G20 Summit AJR

    'Being a proud Hindu means...': UK PM Rishi Sunak expresses pride in Indian heritage on G20 Summit

    Morocco earthquake: Aerial footage reveals extent of damage; horrifying videos of aftermath go viral - WATCH snt

    Morocco earthquake: Aerial footage reveals extent of damage; horrifying videos of aftermath go viral - WATCH

    Threads rolls out keyword search to India more countries gcw

    Threads rolls out 'keyword search' to India & more countries

    Farah Khan talks about why Aamir refused appearance in Shah Rukh's song 'Deewangi' from Om Shanti Om vma

    Farah Khan talks about why Aamir refused appearance in Shah Rukh's song 'Deewangi' from Om Shanti Om

    G20 Summit: Padma Shri Dilshad Hussain thanks PM Modi for bringing global recognition to brass nakashi (WATCH) snt

    G20 Summit: Padma Shri Dilshad Hussain thanks PM Modi for bringing global recognition to brass nakashi (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    WATCH Painting of Chandrayaan-3's success featuring PM Modi showcased at G20 Summit 2023 snt

    WATCH: Painting of Chandrayaan-3's success featuring PM Modi showcased at G20 Summit 2023

    Video Icon
    G20 Summit 2023 PM Modi holds bilateral meeting with Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina gcw

    G20 Summit 2023: PM Modi holds bilateral meeting with Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina

    Video Icon
    G20 The India Story: "Russia, China's absence gives G20 Summit a geopolitical complexion" snt

    G20 The India Story: "Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping's absence gives G20 Summit a geopolitical complexion"

    Video Icon
    G20 The India Story: "1.4 billion Indians introduced to rest of the world through G20 Presidency" snt

    G20 The India Story: "1.4 billion Indians introduced to rest of the world through G20 Presidency"

    Video Icon
    Vintage Rolls-Royce, women on bikes and pan-India fervour steals show at Andhra Pradesh wedding (WATCH) snt

    Vintage Rolls-Royce, women on bikes and pan-India fervour steals show at Andhra Pradesh wedding (WATCH)

    Video Icon