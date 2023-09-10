Kerala Rain Update: IMD issues yellow alert for six districts today

The IMD has issued yellow alert in Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad and Malappuram districts due to heavy rainfall today.

Thiruvananthapuram: India Meteorological Department(IMD) has said that rain in Kerala is expected to intensify on Sunday and Monday due to the cyclonic circulations over Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh.

As per the IMD's notification, Kerala is likely to receive heavy rain in isolated places on Sunday

Moderate to medium rain is likely to continue in the state for the next five days due to cyclonic circulations that likely to form over the Bay of Bengal on September 12.

Yellow alert as per date:

India Meteorological Department has announced yellow alert in various districts.



September 9: Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad and Malappuram

September 10: Idukki, Malappuram

IMD suggests that rain will likely to continue in Kerala till 21st September. Kerala will get at least a slight relief if the monsoon rains are normal.

Meanwhile, heavy rains were received in many places in Kerala last night. The ban on fishing in Kerala, Karnataka and Lakshadweep coasts is still in place. Lightning warning was issued till the 11th of this month.

