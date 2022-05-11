Heavy rain lashes parts of Andhra Pradesh as Cyclone Asani nears, red alert issued | Top updates

On Wednesday, the IMD projected moderate rain in most regions, heavy to very heavy rain in a few spots, and extremely heavy rain over coastal Andhra Pradesh, as well as heavy rain in isolated locations over coastal Odisha and bordering coastal West Bengal.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert in Andhra Pradesh after cyclonic storm Asani changed course and is now highly likely to hit west central Bay of Bengal, close to the Andhra Pradesh coast, by Wednesday morning.

Here are top updates on Cyclone Asani:

According to officials, Cyclone Asani has shifted course and will make landfall on the adjacent Kakinada shore. It will return to sea between Kakinada and Visakhapatnam after reaching the Kakinada shore.

The severe cyclonic storm 'Asani' over the westcentral Bay of Bengal has diminished into a cyclonic storm after moving west-northwestwards at a pace of 12 kmph over the previous 6 hours, according to the India Meteorological Department.

The districts of Nalgonda, Suryapet, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, and Mulugu in Telangana are expected to experience mild to moderate rainfall.

Light rain is expected in Hyderabad during the next 24 hours, with gloomy weather persisting for the next 48 hours.

The cyclone might destroy thatched houses, inflict minor damage to electricity and communication lines, and disrupt rice and other standing crops in Andhra Pradesh's Krishna, East and West Godavari, and Vishakhapatnam districts, as well as Yanam in Puducherry.

The weather service has advised fishermen not to fish in the west central Bay of Bengal along and off the shores of Andhra Pradesh and Odisha from May 10 to 11, and in the northwest Bay of Bengal from May 10 to 12.

