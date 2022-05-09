Severe Cyclone Asani nears Odisha coast, heavy rainfall alert in several states

Fishermen are urged not to enter into the deep water over the central regions of the Bay of Bengal on May 9-10, or over the Northwest Bay of Bengal on May 10-12. Those who are still at sea have been instructed to return to shore by Tuesday morning.

Severe cyclonic storm Asani is expected to continue northwest till Tuesday night, hitting the west-central and adjoining north-west Bay of Bengal off the shores of north Andhra Pradesh and Odisha. Following that, it is quite likely to recurve north-northeastwards and proceed into the Northwest Bay of Bengal off the coast of Odisha.

According to the IMD, Cyclone Asani would miss Odisha and West Bengal, instead crossing over the sea 150 to 200 kilometres off the coast. The coastal states, on the other hand, have issued a warning. The NDRF and state disaster response teams are still on standby, and all district collectors in Odisha have been given authority to conduct evacuations if necessary.

According to Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim, disaster management teams have been activated in response to the weather prediction. Purba Medinipur, South 24 Parganas, and North 24 Parganas administrations are preparing cyclone shelters, schools, and other pucca structures in case of evacuation, as well as organising dry food and vital medications.

Light to moderate rainfall is expected to begin Tuesday evening in various regions along the Odisha coast, according to the meteorological department's Bhubaneshwar office. The IMD has predicted heavy rain (7-11cm) in one or two locations in the districts of Gajapati, Ganjam, and Puri.

Wind warnings have also been issued for a number of locations along the Bay of Bengal coastline. According to an IMD advisory issued in the early hours of Monday, gale winds of 95-105 kph with gusts up to 115 kph will dominate beginning Tuesday. This will progressively intensify to 105-115 kph, with gusts to 125 kph across west-central and neighbouring east-central and south-central India.

