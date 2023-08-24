Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala: Policemen transferred after slapping fine on DYFI leader for riding bike without helmet

    Sub-Inspectors S Azeem and M Abhilash and police driver M Midhun were allegedly transferred after they slapped a fine on DYFI Block secretary Nitheesh for not wearing a helmet while riding a bike in Thiruvananthapuram.

    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Aug 24, 2023, 2:40 PM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: A controversy erupted after policemen were allegedly transferred after slapping a fine on a DYFI leader for riding a bike without a helmet. Following this, some CPM leaders and DYFI leaders got into a scuffle with the policemen in Pettah, Thiruvananathapuram on August 22. A departmental inquiry has been initiated against S.I. Abhilash after he was transferred from the station.

    Following discussions between the CPM leadership and senior police personnel, Sub-Inspectors S Azeem and M Abhilash, as well as police driver M Midhun, were transferred. While Midhun was sent to the A R Camp, Azeem and Abhilash were taken to the District Crime Branch.

    The incident that led to action being taken against the police officers started when the SIs fined DYFI block secretary Nitheesh at Oruvathil Kotta on Tuesday for not wearing a helmet. Nitheesh apparently objected when he was told to pay the fine. Even though he claimed to be a leader of the DYFI, the police insisted that he pay the fee. 

    Later, a number of DYFI and CPM workers broke into the police station and complained that the officers had mistreated Nitheesh during the vehicle inspection. The police used force to disperse the crowd as a result of the party workers' behaviour, and Nitheesh apparently suffered minor injuries. The CPM leadership surrounded the police station on Tuesday night for almost three hours in protest of the police intervention. V Joy MLA, the CPM district secretary, led the protest.

    After top police officers agreed to their demand to take action against the cops, the protest was eventually put to an end. Along with the transfer, the force has also ordered a departmental investigation against the officers. 

    As the news spread about the action on the policemen, the Thiruvananthapuram Commissioner Nagaraju defended the action. He said, "During an ongoing investigation, the normal practice is to keep the police officers being probed are kept away from the station. and that this is temporary." He denied that the officers have been transferred 

