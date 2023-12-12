Kerala: Petrol pump owners to stop giving fuel to government vehicles from January 1; Here's why

The pump owners have decided to cease providing fuel to Kerala government vehicles from January 1, 2024, due to long pending arrears. According to the All Kerala Federation of Petroleum Traders, fuel supplied to government contractors is still owing in the amount of crores of rupees.

Thiruvananthapuram: Pump owners will cease providing fuel to government cars on January 1. Following six months of fuel nonpayment, the proprietors of the pump are acting decisively. Owners claim they have not yet received anywhere between Rs 5 lakh and Rs 25 lakh from a single pump. According to the All Kerala Federation of Petroleum Traders, fuel supplied to government contractors is still owing in the amount of crores of rupees.

Also read: Governor attacked thrice within 5 km; where is law and order in Kerala, asks BJP

The funds allocated for fueling public transport vehicles were last obtained in June. Other than filling up with petrol, police, fire, and other department vehicles, they did not pay for the fuel. In Kollam Rural, a pump makes between Rs 4 lakh and Rs 10 lakh for fueling police cars. The Rural SP and DGP received a petition asking for the payment of dues, but nothing was done about it.

The organization has about 2,000 dealers of three public sector oil companies namely Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum. It is also a crisis that oil companies have not increased dealer commissions for seven years. The owners also warn that if legislation is not enacted to prevent violations at the pumps, operations will be reduced to daytime only.

