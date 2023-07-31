Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala News LIVE: BJP local leader found dead in Pathanamthitta

    Abhilash (43) was found dead on a roadside in Konni, Pathanamthitta. He is reportedly a regional leader of the BJP.

    First Published Jul 31, 2023, 8:30 AM IST

    10.15 AM: Boat capsizes in Muthalapozhi harbour today

    The dangerous situation continues in Muthalapozhi harbour as again a boat capsized today and two were injured. They were admitted to Chirayinkeezhu Taluk hospital.

    9.27 AM: Amid controversy, Minister Veena George visits family of deceased 5-year-old child in Aluva

    Health Minister Veena George and the District Collector visited the house of the 5-year-old child on Sunday evening, who was sexually assaulted and killed in Aluva after a controversy erupted that no government representatives attended the funeral. The Minister consoled the parents and vowed to take stringent action against the culprit.

    8.50 AM: BJP local leader found dead in Pathanamthitta

    A 43-year-old man was found dead on the roadside of Pathanamthitta's Konni. The deceased has been identified as Abhilash, the owner of Krishna Hotel near Konni Republican School. Reportedly, he is also a regional leader of the BJP.

    8.42 AM: 16-year-old boy who went for haircut goes missing for two weeks; Police continue to search 

    Muhammad Shas, a 16-year-old Kannur native, has been missing for two weeks. The child left the house on July 17 with Rs 100 to get a haircut, but he never returned. The cops started an investigation after filing a case.

    8.32 AM: 52-day trawling ban to end today midnight; Fishermen set to venture into sea

    The 52-day trawling restriction will end at midnight tonight. After midnight on Monday, fishing boats are permitted to set sail. The boat owners and fishermen are all prepared to resume their fishing operations. The fishing boats have had all the necessary maintenance and repairs done. The ice and diesel stocking procedures will be completed today. The cost of maintaining a boat will range from Rs. 2 lakh to Rs. 5 lakh for the owner.

    8.30 AM: Football taken into custody after it hit police jeep while playing

    In yet another bizarre move, the Kochi police took a football into custody after it accidentally hit the police jeep while the children were playing on a ground in Nettur, Ernakulam. The police explained that the ball was seized because it was played in a dangerous manner for passers-by. The incident happened last Friday. 

    Last Updated Jul 31, 2023, 10:17 AM IST
