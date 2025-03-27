'Historic venues, affordable luxury': Why more couples are choosing India for destination wedding in 2025

Read Full Article

India has cemented its status as a top wedding destination, attracting an increasing number of international couples in 2025. What was once a well-kept secret among Bollywood elites is now a booming industry catering to global brides and grooms. The blend of historic venues and surprisingly affordable luxury makes India a magnet for couples seeking an over-the-top wedding celebration. Here's why more and more people are opting for India as their dream wedding location.

India's geographical diversity makes it an unmatched wedding destination. The palaces & forts of Rajasthan offer a regal backdrop like no other. Udaipur's floating palaces and Jodhpur's Mehrangarh Fort provide breathtaking settings straight out of a fairytale. For beach lovers, Goa is the place to go for luxury resorts and Kerala's serene backwaters are tranquil at best. Whether you are going for an intimate or a grand wedding, India offers a venue for every couple's dream wedding.

Cultural extravaganza, affordable luxury & more

But wait! We cannot forget the cultural extravaganza that India brings! India offers an experience beyond just a wedding; it is an immersive cultural celebration. Many international couples are drawn to India's vibrant pre-wedding traditions like Mehendi, Sangeet, and Haldi. Unlike Western weddings, which often conclude in a single day, Indian weddings extend over days and weeks, giving couples and guests ample time to celebrate. Additionally, couples get ample options to customize their wedding with elements from various cultures.

Luxury at a fraction of the cost: A grand wedding in Europe or the U.S. can easily run into millions of dollars, often restricting couples to smaller-scale celebrations. In contrast, India offers the same (if not grander!) luxury experiences for a fraction of the cost. A wedding at the Taj Lake Palace in Udaipur or the Rambagh Palace in Jaipur with regal decor and top-tier hospitality costs significantly less than a comparable event in Santorini or Paris. Even destination weddings in high-end locations like Goa or Kerala provide lush beachfront settings, impeccable service, and gourmet cuisine, all without burning a hole in the pocket. Hence, for couples on a budget, India is a paradise.

Easier visa regulations: Recognizing the wedding tourism boom, the Indian government has simplified the visa process for international guests. In 2025, e-visas for wedding attendees have been streamlined to ensure hassle-free entry into the country. Additionally, tourism departments are collaborating with wedding planners and hospitality businesses to promote India as a wedding destination.\

World-class hospitality and wedding infrastructure: Over the past decade, India has transformed into a wedding powerhouse with world-class infrastructure tailored to destination weddings. The country boasts an extensive network of luxury hotels, private resorts, and heritage properties that cater specifically to weddings. High-end hospitality chains like Taj, Oberoi, and Leela have dedicated specialists who handle everything from decor and catering to entertainment and guest management. With international-standard event planners based in India, couples are now flocking to India for their big day.

Well, even then, we cannot leave out the global fascination with celebrity weddings either! The fascination for celebrity weddings has significantly contributed to India's growing appeal. High-profile weddings like Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' grand nuptials in Jodhpur have inspired a wave of international interest in Indian-style weddings.

These extravagant celebrations, heavily covered by global media, showcase India's unmatched wedding grandeur, drawing couples eager to recreate the same magic.

Aakanksha Singh, Director of 'The Eternal Vows' shares insights how sustainable luxury is shaping the future of wedding in 2025. "Couples are increasingly prioritizing sustainability in their weddings, opting for eco-conscious choices that reflect their values. From biodegradable invitations to sourcing locally grown flowers and reducing single-use plastics, the shift towards green weddings is not just a trend--it's a meaningful way to celebrate love while preserving the environment for future generations.".

The Eternal Vows have been serving budgeted boutique destination weddings in India for the last three years. They also believe the Indian wedding market has gained significantly from this trend shift as planners are coming up with brilliant alternatives to incorporate 'eco-friendly' options in all walks of wedding planning.

Luxury resorts in Kerala and Rajasthan now offer green wedding packages, focusing on organic decor. Wedding caterers and luxury hotels are now accommodating farm-to-table catering to help with the carbon footprint goals of couples. So, if you are worried about sustainability, Indian weddings will baffle you in the best of ways!

