High Court Bar Associations seek reversal of Justice Yashwant Varma's transfer, demand probe into cash row

High Court Bar Associations urge the Chief Justice of India to revoke Justice Yashwant Varma’s transfer, reinstate his administrative duties, and conduct a transparent probe into the alleged judge cash row controversy.

Updated: Mar 27, 2025, 1:51 PM IST

The controversy surrounding the transfer of Justice Yashwant Varma has escalated, with multiple High Court Bar Associations urging the Chief Justice of India (CJI) and the Collegium to withdraw his transfer and restore his administrative responsibilities.

Bar Association presidents and executive members have also demanded a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding his transfer, calling for greater transparency and accountability.

On Wednesday, representatives from various High Court Bar Associations reached the Supreme Court seeking a meeting with the CJI to express their concerns.
In a joint statement, legal representatives emphasized their appreciation for the CJI’s commitment to transparency, particularly in making key judicial reports public, but raised concerns over the sudden transfer order. The statement calls for greater accountability and adherence to established judicial standards.

Key Demands from the Bar Associations:
Withdrawal of Justice Varma’s Transfer: The Bar Associations have urged the Supreme Court to reconsider and revoke the transfer, stressing that his administrative powers should also be reinstated.

Judicial Accountability & Criminal Law: The statement highlights concerns about procedural lapses in an alleged incident on March 15, 2025, where crucial evidence was removed from premises. Legal experts argue that if proper criminal proceedings had been initiated, the evidence would not have been compromised. They insist on applying criminal law uniformly, even to judicial authorities.

Stronger Oversight for Judges: The Bar Associations demand a reassessment of in-house procedures for judicial accountability, citing the 1999 Supreme Court framework and the Bangalore Principles of 2002 as benchmarks. They stress the need for stricter oversight to ensure transparency and uphold public trust in the judiciary.

Possible Protest in Allahabad: If the transfer order is not revoked, the Bar Association leaders plan to convene in Allahabad in solidarity with the High Court Bar Association of Allahabad to escalate their protest.

The statement has been signed by presidents and senior representatives from various High Court Bar Associations across India. Meanwhile, legal experts and judicial observers await a response from the Supreme Court regarding the escalating concerns.

Growing concerns over judicial transfers

In a joint statement, the Bar Associations strongly opposed the transfer, requesting that Justice Varma be allowed to continue his judicial work without any additional restrictions. They also sought the reinstatement of all administrative responsibilities that had been taken away from him.

The move comes amid rising tensions in the judiciary, as questions are being raised over the opaque nature of judicial transfers. The Bar Associations have emphasized that any decision affecting the judiciary should be backed by due process and a fair inquiry.

Calls for accountability

The demand for an investigation stems from concerns that Justice Varma’s transfer may be linked to the ongoing controversy surrounding the alleged judge cash row. While official details remain sparse, the Bar Associations insist that a transparent probe is essential to maintain public trust in the judicial system.

As the legal fraternity rallies behind Justice Varma, pressure is mounting on the Supreme Court to address these concerns. The response of the CJI and the Collegium in the coming days will likely determine the next course of action in this unfolding judicial dispute.


 

