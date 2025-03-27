CBSE crackdown on 'dummy schools': Class 12 students risk disqualification from board exams

Read Full Article

The Central Board of Secondary Education is taking strict action against students enrolled in "dummy schools"—institutions where students are registered but rarely attend classes, PTI quoted CBSE officials. Officials reportedly warn that such students may be barred from appearing for board exams, reinforcing the need for regular attendance and compliance with academic regulations.

CBSE officials have emphasized that the responsibility for students skipping regular school in favor of "dummy schools" does not rest solely on institutions but also on students and their parents.

They stated that while schools must ensure compliance with attendance norms, parents and students must recognize the importance of holistic learning beyond exam preparation. The board is reportedly considering strict measures, including barring such students from board exams, to uphold academic integrity.

CBSE officials have warned that strict disciplinary action will be taken against schools that facilitate board exam registration for students who do not attend regular classes. The board emphasized that institutions enabling the "dummy school" trend—where students enroll only on paper while focusing solely on coaching—are violating academic guidelines.

Schools found guilty of such practices may face penalties, including derecognition. CBSE reiterated that attendance and active participation in school activities are essential for students' overall development and will be closely monitored.

In January 2025, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) issued show-cause notices to 29 schools across India for violating affiliation bye-laws. Surprise inspections conducted in December 2024 revealed significant enrollment irregularities, including discrepancies between registered students and actual attendance, as well as non-compliance with academic and infrastructural standards.

The implicated schools, located in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Bihar, Gujarat, and Chhattisgarh, were directed to submit explanations within 30 days. Additionally, CBSE warned that schools failing to adhere to examination guidelines could face severe penalties, such as a two-year ban on conducting board exams. These actions underscore CBSE's commitment to maintaining educational integrity and ensuring compliance with its regulations.​

