user
user icon

CBSE crackdown on 'dummy schools': Class 12 students risk disqualification from board exams

CBSE has said it will be taking strict action against students enrolled in "dummy schools"—institutions where students are registered but rarely attend classes.

CBSE cracks down on 'dummy schools': Class 12 students risk disqualification from board exams ddr
Divya Danu
Divya Danu
Updated: Mar 27, 2025, 3:09 PM IST

The Central Board of Secondary Education is taking strict action against students enrolled in "dummy schools"—institutions where students are registered but rarely attend classes, PTI quoted CBSE officials. Officials reportedly warn that such students may be barred from appearing for board exams, reinforcing the need for regular attendance and compliance with academic regulations.

CBSE officials have emphasized that the responsibility for students skipping regular school in favor of "dummy schools" does not rest solely on institutions but also on students and their parents.

Also read: High Court Bar Associations seek reversal of Justice Yashwant Varma's transfer, demand probe into cash row

They stated that while schools must ensure compliance with attendance norms, parents and students must recognize the importance of holistic learning beyond exam preparation. The board is reportedly considering strict measures, including barring such students from board exams, to uphold academic integrity.

CBSE officials have warned that strict disciplinary action will be taken against schools that facilitate board exam registration for students who do not attend regular classes. The board emphasized that institutions enabling the "dummy school" trend—where students enroll only on paper while focusing solely on coaching—are violating academic guidelines.

Schools found guilty of such practices may face penalties, including derecognition. CBSE reiterated that attendance and active participation in school activities are essential for students' overall development and will be closely monitored.

In January 2025, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) issued show-cause notices to 29 schools across India for violating affiliation bye-laws. Surprise inspections conducted in December 2024 revealed significant enrollment irregularities, including discrepancies between registered students and actual attendance, as well as non-compliance with academic and infrastructural standards.

The implicated schools, located in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Bihar, Gujarat, and Chhattisgarh, were directed to submit explanations within 30 days. Additionally, CBSE warned that schools failing to adhere to examination guidelines could face severe penalties, such as a two-year ban on conducting board exams. These actions underscore CBSE's commitment to maintaining educational integrity and ensuring compliance with its regulations.​

Also read: Vladimir Putin to visit India soon, Russia minister confirms 'preparations underway'

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

BREAKING: Actor Ranya Rao bail rejected by Bengaluru court in gold smuggling case

Actor Ranya Rao denied bail again by Bengaluru court in gold smuggling case

Telangana man ordered to clean police station for 2 days, pay fine for abusing woman shk

Telangana man ordered to clean police station for 2 days, pay fine for abusing woman

UP woman threatens alcoholic husband with same fate as Meerut murder: 'Will chop you in pieces, seal in drum' shk

UP woman threatens alcoholic husband with same fate as Meerut murder: 'Will chop you in pieces, seal in drum'

'Historic venues, affordable luxury': Why more couples are choosing India for destination wedding in 2025 shk

'Historic venues, affordable luxury': Why more couples are choosing India for destination wedding in 2025

'Hurts Muslims': Tamil Nadu Assembly passes resolution against Waqf Amendment Bill 2024 moved by CM Stalin shk

'Hurts Muslims': Tamil Nadu Assembly passes resolution against Waqf Amendment Bill 2024 moved by CM Stalin

Recent Stories

Khushi Kapoor, Vedang Raina lead AZORTE's Gen Z-focused 'Your Safe Space' fashion campaign NTI

Khushi Kapoor, Vedang Raina lead AZORTE's Gen Z-focused 'Your Safe Space' fashion campaign

Avengers: Doomsday: Marvel reveals star-studded cast for upcoming blockbuster; Check details NTI

Avengers: Doomsday: Marvel reveals star-studded cast for upcoming blockbuster; Check details

Liverpool 250 million-pound dilemma: What happens if Alexander-Arnold, Salah and Van Dijk leave? snt

Liverpool's 250 million-pound dilemma: What happens if Alexander-Arnold, Salah and Van Dijk leave?

BREAKING: Actor Ranya Rao bail rejected by Bengaluru court in gold smuggling case

Actor Ranya Rao denied bail again by Bengaluru court in gold smuggling case

Kerala: Why Nalukettu homes are the perfect model for green living anr

Kerala: Why Nalukettu homes are the perfect model for green living

Recent Videos

IPL 2025 Opening Week: Young Stars Shine with Stunning Performances

IPL 2025 Opening Week: Young Stars Shine with Stunning Performances

Video Icon
Ram Charan’s Peddi Poster OUT on His Birthday – Fiery First Look!

Ram Charan’s Peddi Poster OUT on His Birthday – Fiery First Look!

Video Icon
Intense Clashes Erupt Outside Israeli Parliament Over Hostages and Political Dispute

Intense Clashes Erupt Outside Israeli Parliament Over Hostages and Political Dispute

Video Icon
World Pulse | First Signal Scandal, Now Private Contact Details of Trump Officials Exposed

World Pulse | First Signal Scandal, Now Private Contact Details of Trump Officials Exposed

Video Icon
Mohanlal SURPRISES Fans: Watches Empuraan with Son and Prithviraj in Kochi

Mohanlal SURPRISES Fans: Watches Empuraan with Son and Prithviraj in Kochi

Video Icon