    Kerala Speaker A N Shamseer in trouble for ridiculing Lord Ganesha and Hindu faith

    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Jul 25, 2023, 4:49 PM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Legislative Assembly Speaker A N Shamseer has landed in trouble after he insulted the religious beliefs of Hindus by claiming that Lord Ganesha was only a myth. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has filed a police complaint against the Speaker and several Hindu organisations have demanded an apology from the CPI(M) leader. 

    At the same time, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad has decided to file a complaint against Shamseer widely in the state. The organisation will also submit a petition to the President of India and the Governor of the state seeking to oust Shamseer. 

    VR Rajasekaran, State General Secretary of VHP said that the speaker made an unacceptable mistake. Hindu Aikyavedi also demanded an apology from the Speaker.

    R S Rajeev, the vice-president of the BJP's Thiruvananthapuram district, filed a complaint alleging that the Speaker insulted the Hindu beliefs while purporting to encourage rational thought. He filed a complaint with the Thiruvananthapuram City Police Commissioner on Monday. 

    The Kerala Temple Protection Committee will lead a march to the Secretariat in the meantime, calling for Shamseer to issue a formal apology to the Hindu community. The march will begin at 10 a.m. on Wednesday (July 26) at Pazhavangadi Ganapati Temple Sannidhi.

    The complaint was based on statements made by the Speaker during the "Vidya Jyothi" function held at the Government Higher Secondary School, Kunnathunadu, in the Ernakulam district, on July 21.

    The Speaker alleged that the Centre was attempting to educate kids about Hindu myths rather than advances in science and technology. "They are attempting to prove that plastic surgery, infertility therapy, and aircraft have been around since the beginning of Hinduism. Wright Brothers were credited with creating the airplane during the time I was in school. They are currently attempting to prove that Pushpak Vimana is the first aircraft," he said.

    Shamseer continued by claiming that the Hindutva ideologists spread the concept that Lord Ganesh received his face through plastic surgery and dismissed it as a myth.
     

    Last Updated Jul 25, 2023, 4:49 PM IST
