user
user icon

Kamran Akmal blasts Pakistan's 'shameful' T20I defeat against NZ, urges India-like merit-based selection

Kamran Akmal slams Pakistan's "shameful" T20I series defeat to New Zealand, urging merit-based selection like India.

Kamran Akmal blasts Pakistan's 'shameful' T20I defeat against NZ, urges India-like merit-based selection snt
Team Asianet Newsable
Team Asianet Newsable
ANI |Published: Mar 27, 2025, 2:31 PM IST

Former wicketkeeper batter Kamran Akmal slammed Pakistan for the "shameful" T20I series defeat in New Zealand. He urged the management to prepare teams based on "merit" like India and not favouritism.

Pakistan's shambolic five T20I series ended in Wellington with an eight-wicket defeat in the final game. With another taste of defeat, Pakistan's inexperienced side surrendered a 4-1 loss on Wednesday.

Kamran didn't mince his words while analysing Pakistan's performance. According to him, Pakistan looked like a "local team" and needed to shift from its policy of selecting teams based on favouritism to merit. He cited India's example and the dominance the T20 World Cup Champions have exuded by making teams based on merit.

"Our team looked like a local team. It was a shameful performance. Our performance is zero, and nobody has realised it. Look at the ongoing IPL. If you play the youngsters playing there against this Pakistan team, they will win the series. India wins all the matches because they make the team on merit, not like us. In Pakistan, teams are made based on favourites," Kamran said on his YouTube channel.

In the aftermath of Pakistan's defeat, skipper Salman Ali Agha admitted that the touring party got completely outplayed by the hosts but was willing to take away the positives from the series.

"They were outstanding. They outplayed us in the whole series. There were plenty of positives, though. The way Hasan batted and Haris batted in Auckland. The way Sufiyan bowled today. When we were coming in here, the focus was on the Asia Cup and the World Cup. I did alright. It doesn't matter when you lose the series," Salman said in the post-match presentation.

After a T20I series heartbreak, Pakistan will shift its focus on the three ODIs, which will begin on Saturday at McLean Park.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Michael Schumacher rare health update: F1 legend unable to speak, requires constant care snt

Michael Schumacher rare health update: F1 legend unable to speak, requires constant care

IPL 2025, CSK vs RCB Preview: Can Royal Challengers Bengaluru end 17-year Chepauk curse against CSK snt

IPL 2025, CSK vs RCB Preview: Can Royal Challengers Bengaluru end 17-year Chepauk curse against CSK?

No odds no fear can stop willpower Gautam Adani hails employee's bungee jump on wheelchair (WATCH) snt

'No odds, no fear can stop willpower': Gautam Adani hails employee's bungee jump on wheelchair (WATCH)

IPL 2025: Quinton de Kock breaks Manish Pandey's 11-year-old record for highest run-chase score in KKR history snt

IPL 2025: Quinton de Kock breaks Manish Pandey's 11-year-old record for highest run-chase score in KKR history

The most dangerous bowler in IPL history: Sunil Narine to Jasprit Bumrah - legends who redefined T20 cricket snt

The most dangerous bowler in IPL history: Sunil Narine to Jasprit Bumrah - legends who redefined T20 cricket

Recent Stories

Khushi Kapoor, Vedang Raina lead AZORTE's Gen Z-focused 'Your Safe Space' fashion campaign NTI

Khushi Kapoor, Vedang Raina lead AZORTE's Gen Z-focused 'Your Safe Space' fashion campaign

Avengers: Doomsday: Marvel reveals star-studded cast for upcoming blockbuster; Check details NTI

Avengers: Doomsday: Marvel reveals star-studded cast for upcoming blockbuster; Check details

Liverpool 250 million-pound dilemma: What happens if Alexander-Arnold, Salah and Van Dijk leave? snt

Liverpool's 250 million-pound dilemma: What happens if Alexander-Arnold, Salah and Van Dijk leave?

BREAKING: Actor Ranya Rao bail rejected by Bengaluru court in gold smuggling case

Actor Ranya Rao denied bail again by Bengaluru court in gold smuggling case

Kerala: Why Nalukettu homes are the perfect model for green living anr

Kerala: Why Nalukettu homes are the perfect model for green living

Recent Videos

IPL 2025 Opening Week: Young Stars Shine with Stunning Performances

IPL 2025 Opening Week: Young Stars Shine with Stunning Performances

Video Icon
Ram Charan’s Peddi Poster OUT on His Birthday – Fiery First Look!

Ram Charan’s Peddi Poster OUT on His Birthday – Fiery First Look!

Video Icon
Intense Clashes Erupt Outside Israeli Parliament Over Hostages and Political Dispute

Intense Clashes Erupt Outside Israeli Parliament Over Hostages and Political Dispute

Video Icon
World Pulse | First Signal Scandal, Now Private Contact Details of Trump Officials Exposed

World Pulse | First Signal Scandal, Now Private Contact Details of Trump Officials Exposed

Video Icon
Mohanlal SURPRISES Fans: Watches Empuraan with Son and Prithviraj in Kochi

Mohanlal SURPRISES Fans: Watches Empuraan with Son and Prithviraj in Kochi

Video Icon