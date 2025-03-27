UP woman threatens alcoholic husband with same fate as Meerut murder: 'Will chop you in pieces, seal in drum'

Read Full Article

A woman allegedly threatened to cut her husband into pieces and seal him in a drum if he refused to change his drinking habits in Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut. The chilling warning, similar to a recent gruesome murder case in Brahmpuri, has left the husband shaken.

The incident came to light after a video of the victim, Bablu Kumar, surfaced. In the footage, he can be seen detailing the terrifying ordeal he endured.

"I woke up late in the morning, and she threatened to hit me with a brick. After this, she threw a brick at me, hitting my head and leaving me injured," Kumar recounted, according to TOI report. He further alleged, "My wife said that she would chop me into pieces and seal me in a drum. When I left home to complain to the police, she reached there before me, and no one paid heed to my grievances."

The couple married for five years and parents to two children had a history of heated altercations, largely fueled by the husband's alcohol addiction. On Sunday night, Kumar reportedly came home intoxicated, triggering yet another argument. In a fit of rage, his wife allegedly bit his hand. The next morning, the tension escalated when she allegedly struck him on the head with a brick, leaving him injured.

Kumar later approached the police station with his father, his wounds visibly apparent. However, before he could file a complaint, his wife arrived at the station, accusing him of recklessly spending money on alcohol while neglecting household responsibilities.

SHO Kanker Khera Vinay Kumar told Times of India, "We have conducted a medical examination of the victim. He did not file any complaint and left after reaching a compromise."

