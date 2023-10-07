Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kerala News LIVE: Munambam boat accident: One body of fisherman found

    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Oct 7, 2023, 8:14 AM IST

    9.30 AM:  Munambam boat accident: One body of fisherman found

    The body of a fisherman was found today 5 nautical miles from Azhikode in Munambam. The deceased has been identified as Sarath (25) a resident of Vypin Chappa.

    9.00 AM: Chanthera police record arrest of actor Shiyas Kareem in sexual assault case

    Actor-model Shiyas Kareem was brought to Chanthera police station in Kasaragod at 6 am today. After a medical examination he will be produced before the Hosdurg court. The reality show star has been arrested in connection with an alleged sexual assault case and a fake promise of marriage.

    8.29 AM: Munambam boat accident: Search for missing fishermen continues

    The search for the missing fishermen is progressing in Munambam. The accident took place on Friday when a boat carrying 7 fishermen capsized. Three were rescued, while four are yet to be traced. 

    8.23 AM: One dead after cargo lorry overturns in Malappuram

    A cargo lorry overturned in Vattapara of Malappuram district on Saturday (Oct 7) at 4 am leaving one dead and the other injured. The deceased is Gopal Jadhav (41), a native of Karnataka. Karnataka native Prakash was brought to the highway police hospital after being flung from the vehicle when it overturned.

    8.14 AM: Trains running in Kerala to delay for new Vande Bharat Express; measures likely to prolong

    Regarding the issue of trains being delayed for Vande Bharat on the Ernakulam-Ambalapuzha route, there is little chance of an immediate fix. This is a result of the slow rate at which the track on this single-track stretch is being doubled. According to AM Arif, MP, the Thuravoor-Ambalapuzha route, which has been awarded authorization to double the route, can only begin construction work by December.
     

    Last Updated Oct 7, 2023, 9:36 AM IST
    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya KR 622 October 07 2023: Check winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Mangaluru's viral incident: Inspector removes green flag at Ganapati Katte; prevents potential riot - WATCH

    WATCH: Heroic railway personnel in Pune averts disaster by clearing massive boulders from tracks

    CDS, service chiefs clear the air for veterans over disability pension entitlement

    Remove child pornography NOW... Modi government tells social media platforms

    Bengaluru: BBMP to develop lake monitoring app for managing waterbodies in city

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya KR 622 October 07 2023: Check winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Bengaluru: MP Tejasvi Surya says to conduct Yellow Line metro trial test in November

    World Cotton Day 2023: 7 reasons to choose cotton over synthetic

    World Cotton Day 2023: How cotton helps in creating comfortable homes

    Nitin Gadkari takes the Sky Bus in Sharjah (WATCH)

    P-8I Poseidon: The Guardians of Indian Ocean

    8 devotees injured after youth goes on rampage in Baba Bodheshwar temple (VIDEO)

    Science Talk Podcast: Discover the future of cancer care

    Karnataka Bandh: Protesters hold mock funeral of TN CM Stalin as Cauvery row continues (WATCH)

