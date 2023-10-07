Kerala News LIVE:  Munambam boat accident: One body of fisherman found

9.30 AM: Munambam boat accident: One body of fisherman found

The body of a fisherman was found today 5 nautical miles from Azhikode in Munambam. The deceased has been identified as Sarath (25) a resident of Vypin Chappa.

9.00 AM: Chanthera police record arrest of actor Shiyas Kareem in sexual assault case

Actor-model Shiyas Kareem was brought to Chanthera police station in Kasaragod at 6 am today. After a medical examination he will be produced before the Hosdurg court. The reality show star has been arrested in connection with an alleged sexual assault case and a fake promise of marriage.

8.29 AM: Munambam boat accident: Search for missing fishermen continues

The search for the missing fishermen is progressing in Munambam. The accident took place on Friday when a boat carrying 7 fishermen capsized. Three were rescued, while four are yet to be traced.

8.23 AM: One dead after cargo lorry overturns in Malappuram

A cargo lorry overturned in Vattapara of Malappuram district on Saturday (Oct 7) at 4 am leaving one dead and the other injured. The deceased is Gopal Jadhav (41), a native of Karnataka. Karnataka native Prakash was brought to the highway police hospital after being flung from the vehicle when it overturned.

8.14 AM: Trains running in Kerala to delay for new Vande Bharat Express; measures likely to prolong

Regarding the issue of trains being delayed for Vande Bharat on the Ernakulam-Ambalapuzha route, there is little chance of an immediate fix. This is a result of the slow rate at which the track on this single-track stretch is being doubled. According to AM Arif, MP, the Thuravoor-Ambalapuzha route, which has been awarded authorization to double the route, can only begin construction work by December.

