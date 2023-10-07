Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    NewsClick case: Delhi Police raids former staffer's residence in Kerala's Pathanamthitta

    The controversy surrounding NewsClick escalated following an investigation by The New York Times, which asserted that the news portal had received financial backing from the Chinese government. These allegations have further fueled the ongoing investigations and actions taken against NewsClick.

    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Oct 7, 2023, 11:26 AM IST

    Pathanamthitta: The Delhi police on Friday (Oct 6) carried out a raid at the residence of a Kerala journalist and former NewsClick employee Anusha Paul in Kodumon, Pathanamthitta. The police seized her laptop and phone during the raid.  Paul told the media that she was questioned about her connections to NewsClick and the CPI(M) after a three-person team from the Delhi Police recorded her statement and seized her electronic devices.

    According to her, the investigations included inquiries regarding her reporting on farmers' protests, anti-NRC-CAA protests, and the COVID-19 control of the Union government.

    For the treatment of a close family member, Paul was staying in Kerala when the raids took place. 

    Paul said, "This is a witch-hunt to intimidate the organisation and its staff who used to speak out against the Narendra Modi administration and the RSS."

    She told the media that the Delhi Police had questioned her over her connections with K M Tiwari, the CPI(M)'s state secretary for Delhi.

    "I know him, of course. I said that. He serves as the CPI(M)'s state secretary. I work for CPI(M). I am the state treasurer and a member of the state committee for the Delhi unit of the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI)," she stated.

    NewsClick Founder and Editor-in-Chief Prabir Purkayastha and Human Resources Head Amit Chakravarty were arrested by the Delhi Police special cell following their questioning in connection with a UAPA case registered against them. Raids were carried out at over 20 locations across Delhi-NCR, targeting journalists linked to NewsClick, sparking opposition protests and accusations of an assault on press freedom.

    During these searches, law enforcement authorities seized electronic evidence, including laptops and mobile phones, and extracted data from hard disks. The raids were conducted based on information provided by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), suggesting potential unlawful activities involving the individuals in question.
     

    Last Updated Oct 7, 2023, 11:26 AM IST
