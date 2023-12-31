Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Kerala News LIVE: Nava Kerala Sadas: Highest number of complaints received from Malappuram district

    Kerala News LIVE: Malappuram district has received the highest number of complaints in Nava Kerala Sadas.

    kerala news live 31 december 2023 major highlights developments rkn
    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Dec 31, 2023, 8:17 AM IST

    8:32 am:  Traffic restrictions imposed in Kozhikode city ahead of New Year celebrations

    Traffic Assistant Commissioner Johnson said that restrictions have been imposed in the city limits of Kozhikode on New Year's Eve. As per new restrictions, no goods vehicles will have access to enter Kozhikode city today. Vehicles, including cars, traveling with only a driver without other passengers will also be restricted from entering the city.

    8:21 am: One person died as car collides with truck in Thrissur

    One died after an Innova car rammed in front of the truck in Thrissur. The incident happened at 3 a.m. The condition of five other people is critical. The Innova was destroyed in the accident.

    8:17 am: Nava Kerala Sadas: Highest number of complaints received from Malappuram district

    Malappuram district has received the highest number of complaints in Nava Kerala Sadas.  Of the 81354 complaints received in Malappuram, only 2375 were resolved within a month. The officials say that action has been completed in 5134 complaints. The tour of the Nava Kerala Sadas in Malappuram district was from November 27 to November 30.
     

    Last Updated Dec 31, 2023, 8:31 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Andhra Pradesh: 6-year-old boy attacked by stray dogs in Guntur, video viral (WATCH) AJR

    Andhra Pradesh: 6-year-old boy attacked by stray dogs in Guntur, video viral (WATCH)

    Kerala: Kochi Metro, Water Metro to extend services on New Year's Eve; Check timings anr

    Kerala: Kochi Metro, Water Metro to extend services on New Year's Eve; Check timings

    Rajasthan cabinet expansion: Rajyardhan Rathore, Kirodi Lal Meena take oath; see full list AJR

    Rajasthan cabinet expansion: Rajyardhan Rathore, Kirodi Lal Meena take oath; see full list

    Kerala: Rubber tapper from Malappuram wins Karunya lottery of Rs 80 lakh anr

    Kerala: Rubber tapper from Malappuram wins Karunya lottery of Rs 80 lakh

    January 22 should be Diwali across India; come to Ayodhya after January 23: PM Modi to devotees

    January 22 should be Diwali across India; come to Ayodhya after January 23: PM Modi to devotees (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    7 perfect cocktails to elevate your new year's eve celebration SHG

    7 perfect cocktails to elevate your new year's eve celebration

    Happy New Year 2024 Quotes: Best short motivational words for welcoming new year RBA

    Happy New Year 2024 Quotes: Best short motivational words for welcoming new year

    Spotted Randeep Hooda to Malaika Arora; celebs elevate the style game SHG

    Spotted: Randeep Hooda to Malaika Arora; celebs elevate the style game

    Malaikottai Valiban's song 'Raakk' out: Mohanlal enchants audiences with his captivating vocals - Watch SHG

    Malaikottai Valiban's song 'Raakk' out: Mohanlal enchants audiences with his captivating vocals - Watch

    Andhra Pradesh: 6-year-old boy attacked by stray dogs in Guntur, video viral (WATCH) AJR

    Andhra Pradesh: 6-year-old boy attacked by stray dogs in Guntur, video viral (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    Heartwarming Video: PM Modi meets Meera PM Ujjwala Yojana beneficiary number 10 crore

    Heartwarming Video: When PM Modi had tea with Meera and her family in Ayodhya (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Watch Samantha Ruth Prabhu shows strength in intense gym session; powers through heavy lifting SHG

    Watch: Samantha Ruth Prabhu shows strength in intense gym session; powers through heavy lifting

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir Residents and devotees thank PM Modi for bringing 'Ram Rajya' to Ayodhya (WATCH)

    PM Modi has brought Ram Rajya to Ayodhya: Residents (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Kannada activists stage protest urging inclusion of Kannada in signboards across Bengaluru (WATCH) vkp

    Kannada activists stage protest urging inclusion of Kannada in signboards across Bengaluru (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    When Santa Claus visited the elderly in Bengaluru, Salem and Mysuru (WATCH)

    When Santa Claus visited the elderly in Bengaluru, Salem and Mysuru (WATCH)

    Video Icon