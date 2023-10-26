 Kerala News Highlights : Cyclonic circulation formed over Tamil Nadu; yellow alert in 7 districts on Saturday

5:08 PM: Man arrested over Walayar case accused's mysterious death

The factory site manager Niyas of Ernakulam Edayar is in police custody in the case of M. Madhu, the fourth accused in the Walayar case, who died by hanging under mysterious circumstances. Binanipuram police have detained and interrogated Niyas. The police said that the supervisor was stopped Madhu over the theft of copper plates from the company. This mental stress caused the suicide

The fourth accused in the Walayar case involving the alleged sexual assault and murder of two children, M Madhu, aka Kutty Madhu, was found dead on Wednesday (Oct 25). Madhu was found hanging inside a factory at the Kochi Binani Zinc Company in Aluva.

4:50 PM: Supreme Court to hear SNC Lavalin Case again on October 31

The Supreme Court of India will hear the controversial SNC Lavalin case involving Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan on October 31. Meanwhile, the Supreme Court adjourned the SNC Lavalin case due to lack of time on October 10. The case was supposed to be considered by a three-member bench of justices: Surya Kant, Dipankar Datta and Ujjal Bhuyan. The case reached the Supreme Court in 2017 and has been listed 35 times in four benches in six years

4:07 PM: Wild buffalo attacks scooter passenger in Wayanad

A youth was injured after a wild buffalo hit his scooter in Wayanad. The incident took place at Thirunelli Panchayat in Wayanad district. The wild buffalo that rushed towards the scooter stabbed the youth with its horn and overturned it. He was injured badly and was rushed to the hospital in Wayanad.

3:53 PM: Accused in the case of attacking police found hanging at home in Idukki

The accused in the case of attacking the police in Idukki's Chinnakanall was found hanging dead in his home in Kayamkulam. The deceased was identified as Hashim Basheer.

The attack took place when the police team led by Kayamkulam SI Sreekumar was looking for the accused in connection with the kidnapping case of the hotel owner in Kayamkulam last September. CPO Deepak was seriously injured in the violence. Hashim Basheer is the fifth accused in this case.

3:30 PM: Palestine solidarity rally: Muslim league instructs special guidelines for rally in Kozhikode

In preparation for the human rights rally organized by the Muslim League in support of the Palestinian people, the leadership issued instructions to the activists. According to these guidelines, only slogans that have been approved by the league's state committee should be chanted during the rally. Additionally, all vehicles are required to enter Kozhikode city before 2 pm. The league informed that this is the instruction given by the police in view of the large number of people.

2:51 PM: Robbers arrested from Malabar Express in Shoranur

The regular train thieves who hid in the washroom of the Malabar Express were arrested after breaking down the door. Two people were arrested. Tanseer (19), a native of Kalavathi, Kochi, and Prashant, a seventeen-year-old native of Mattanchery, Kochi, were arrested. The accused were caught when the Malabar Express reached Shoranur.

2:12 PM: Brother, step-father arrested for molesting minor girl in Kasaragod

A brother and stepfather were arrested for molesting an 8-year-old girl in Kasaragod on Thursday. Both of them abused the girl by giving her alcohol. The Chitarikkal police arrested the accused. Both of them were produced in the court were remanded

1:30 PM: Cyclonic circulation formed over Tamil Nadu; yellow alert in 7 districts on Saturday

The India Meteorological Department has warned that there will be rain in the state on Saturday and Sunday. A cyclone has formed off the coast of Tamil Nadu in the Bay of Bengal to the southwest. A yellow alert was declared in seven districts, including Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Kozhikode, Wayanad, and Kannur districts, on Saturday.

12:40 PM: Kerala governor Arif Mohammed Khan steps down as patron of Child Welfare Council

The Kerala governor, Arif Mohammed Khan, has resigned as patron of the Kerala State Council for Child Welfare on Thurday. The governor stated that the reason for stepping down was concerns related to corruption and mismanagement within the council. Raj Bhavan received numerous complaints alleging corruption within the councils. The state government failed to take action despite of requested requests from Raj Bhavan, thus resulted in governor's resignation



12:11 PM: Solar sexual assault case: High court accepts petition filed by complainant; notice sent to Congress MP KC Venugopal

The High Court accepted the petition filed by the complainant in the solar sexual assault case. The High Court has sent notice to Congress MP KC Venugopal. The petitioner filed the petition when the Thiruvananthapuram Chief Judicial Court accepted the report submitted by the CBI, which gave clean chit to Venugopal in a sexual assault case.

11:46 AM: KSEB to continue to surcharge on electricity bill for November

The Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) decided to continue the surcharge that has been charging for electricity in the state for the next month as well. The surcharge was introduced in lieu of a sharp hike in electricity rates. In the month of April, KSEB started trying to make up for the revenue loss by charging a surcharge of 9 paise per unit. Later, it was raised to 19 paise.

11:19 AM: Export-import of vegetables in limbo as Nipah virus restrictions continue at Karipur airport

In the wake of the Nipah virus, airports were subject to stringent requirements for exports to the United Arab Emirates. Exports of fruits and vegetables to Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Sharjah were only permitted by traders who held a Nipah-free certificate. The No Nipah certificate for exports through Karipur still stands as the airport is close to Kozhikode, the source of Nipah.

10:52 AM: Chances of rainfall and thunderstorms in hilly areas in the state today

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned that there is a possibility of heavy rain in isolated places in the state today. The hilly areas may receive more rain. Meanwhile, there is no special rain warning in any districts today.



10:34 AM: Man, mother-in-law sentenced to 27 years imprisonment in POCSO case in Thrissur

The Thrissur Fast Track Special POCSO Court has sentenced two people to 27 years of imprisonment in the case of molesting a minor girl. The court also granted a fine of Rs 2 lakh to the young man who drugged the girl with alcohol and sexually assaulted her. Arun (32) and Sharmila (48) have been jailed in the POCSO case.

10:05 AM: Lottery worker found hanging from a roadside tree in Kochi

A young man was found hanging dead from a roadside tree in Kuruppampady, Ernakulam, on Thursday. The deceased was identified as Babu. He was working as a lottery seller. The police have reached the spot and are conducting an investigation.

9:48 AM: 'No need of concern...': District administration over presence of Nipah virus in Wayanad

The district administration said that there is no need of concern due to the presence of Nipah virus in Wayanad. It is suggested that bats should not be chased away from their habitat by throwing stones etc. The notification stated that self-medication should be avoided, even if it is a mild fever.

9:36 AM: Husband commits suicide after killing wife in Pathanamthitta

Pathanamthitta: The husband committed suicide after stabbing his wife at Pathanamthitta on Thursday. Venukuttan, a native of Kunnanthanam, committed suicide after stabbing his wife Sreeja. The Keezhvaipur police have reached the spot.

9:26 AM: IUML to organise Palestine solidarity rally in Kozhikode today

The Indian Union Muslim League will organise a Palestine solidarity rally in Kozhikode on Thursday (Oct 26) which will be the biggest pro-Palestine rally in India. The event will be inaugurated by party state president Panakkad Syed Sadikali Shahib and Congress MP Shashi Tharoor.

9:18 AM: Fire breaks out at plywood company in Perumbavoor

A fire broke out at a plywood company in Perumbavoor, Ernakulam on Thursday.. The fire broke out in the SKM Company at Koovapady around 6 am. The fire force said that the fire is under control.

9:03 AM: Man dies as car hits truck on Ernakulam Aluva Highway

A man died when a car hit a truck on Ernakulam Aluva National Highway on Thurdsay (Oct 26). The deceased has not been identified.



8:41 AM: Kerala High Court to hear plea for midday meal arrears today

The Kerala High Court will consider the petitions related to school mid-day meal scheme arrears today. The High Court will consider the petitions demanding that the dues of lakhs to be received by the head teachers due to the implementation of the scheme be paid immediately and that the amount be paid in advance.



8:20 AM: Food poisoning death case: Post-mortem of deceased today

A man who was undergoing treatment for suspected food poisoning after eating shawarma died on Wednesday (Oct 26). The deceased was identified as Rahul and the post-mortem will be today at Kalamassery Medical Hospital.