Kerala News LIVE: Kerala reports 265 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours

10:15 am: Man commits suicide after setting family on fire in Pathanapuram

A 40-year-old man named Rupesh set fire to his wife, Anju (27), and their daughter Arushma (10) in Pathanapuram Nadukun. Rupesh tragically lost his life, while Anju is currently undergoing treatment at Thiruvananthapuram Medical College, and their daughter Arushma is receiving treatment at SAT.

9.20 AM: Man dies after hit by lorry in Thiruvananthapuram

A man allegedly jumped in front of a tipper lorry leading to his death in Vattiyoorkavu, Thiruvananthapuram. The deceased is yet to be ascertained.

8:55 am: Kerala reports 265 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours

The Health Ministry reported 265 new cases of Covid-19 in the state, with one death in the last 24 hours. The total active cases now stand at 2606. Additionally, the country recorded 328 new cases in the same period, bringing the total active cases nationwide to 2997.

8:47 AM: Nava Kerala Sadas: Youth Congress, DYFI unleash attacks on houses in Attingal

The Youth Congress and DYFI activists engaged in violence, attacking each other's houses in Attingal. Youth Congress workers targeted the home of DYFI activist Suhail, while, in retaliation, Youth Congress activists attacked the residence of Attingal Municipality Standing Committee Chairman Najam in Attingal.

8.23 AM: HC to consider Mariyakutty's plea over suspension of widow pension today

The Kerala High Court on Friday will again consider the petition filed by Adimali native Mariyakutty today questioning the suspension of widow pension. The single bench has asked the state government to answer why the pension was not paid. In this regard, the government will respond to the court today. Yesterday, the court also said that if the pension is not paid, the government should bear the expenses of Mariyakutty for three months. The High Court had also clarified that the central government should also reply to the state government's allegation that it has not received the central share.

8.15 AM: Car carrying Tamil Nadu natives collides with tipper lorry in Konni

A car carrying Tamil Nadu natives met with an accident after it collided with a tipper lorry in Konni Bridge Junction on Friday. 5 people were injured and one is reportedly in critical condition. They are natives of Krishnagiri.