Kerala News LIVE: Woman stabbed to death by former friend at hospital; Accused arrested

8.00 AM: Latin Catholic Association demands special package for Muthalpozhi boat accident victims

The Kerala Latin Catholic Association (KLCA) has requested the state government make a special announcement for the families of those who died and were hurt in boat accidents that occurred after the building of the embankment at Muthappozhi, Thiruvananthapuram. KLCA stated in a letter to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan that 125 accidents have occurred since the groyne's completion in 2006. There have been over 69 fatalities and 700 injuries.

8.00 AM: Woman stabbed to death by former friend at hospital; Accused arrested

A 40-year-old woman was brutally stabbed to death by her former friend reportedly at a private hospital in Angamaly on Saturday (July 15). The deceased identified as Liji, is a Thuravur native who was a bystander alongside her ailing mother at MAGJ Hospital in Mookannur, Angamaly. The accused Mahesh has been taken into custody.