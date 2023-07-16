Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala News LIVE: Woman stabbed to death by former friend at hospital; Accused arrested

    Kerala News LIVE: A woman was stabbed to death by her former friend at MAGJ Hospital in Mookannur, Angamaly. The deceased Liji was stabbed 12 times by accused Mahesd after a heated argument inside the hospital.

    Kerala news LIVE 16 July 2023
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Jul 16, 2023, 8:00 AM IST

    8.00 AM: Latin Catholic Association demands special package for Muthalpozhi boat accident victims

    The Kerala Latin Catholic Association (KLCA) has requested the state government make a special announcement for the families of those who died and were hurt in boat accidents that occurred after the building of the embankment at Muthappozhi, Thiruvananthapuram. KLCA stated in a letter to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan that 125 accidents have occurred since the groyne's completion in 2006. There have been over 69 fatalities and 700 injuries.

    8.00 AM: Woman stabbed to death by former friend at hospital; Accused arrested

    A 40-year-old woman was brutally stabbed to death by her former friend reportedly at a private hospital in Angamaly on Saturday (July 15). The deceased identified as Liji, is a Thuravur native who was a bystander alongside her ailing mother at MAGJ Hospital in Mookannur, Angamaly. The accused Mahesh has been taken into custody.

    Last Updated Jul 16, 2023, 8:00 AM IST
    Delhi Floods: Netizens fume over viral video of TV reporter using NDRF gear to report in neck-deep water

    A soldier's wife took her battle to the street with her kids; here's why

    Maharashtra farmer turns millionaire in a month as tomato prices go through the roof

    Rahul Gandhi moves Supreme Court to seek stay on defamation case conviction

    Opinion: The ever-rising stature of Narendra Modi, the world leader

    Medical Advice to Excercise: 5 Important tips to follow while trying to conceive in PCOS

    Essential Skincare strategies for healthy skin during the summer to monsoon transition

    Daily Horoscope for July 16, 2023: Good day for Scorpio, Leo; difficult day for Gemini

    Numerology Prediction for July 16, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Wimbledon 2023: Marketa Vondrousova shocks Ons Jabeur to win Women's singles title

    Wild Encounter: Majestic tiger strolls in UP field as farmer ploughs land behind | WATCH

    Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann narrowly escapes boat mishap during flood visit, video viral | WATCH

    How City of Fort Lauderdale welcomed Lionel Messi to his new home (WATCH)

    WATCH: PM Modi highlights Kylian Mbappe's popularity in India; says French star 'superhit' among youth

    WATCH: Indian diaspora welcomes PM Modi in Paris with 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai', 'Vande Mataram' chants

