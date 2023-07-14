Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala: Carcass of wild elephant with broken tusk found buried in rubber plantation in Thrissur

    A carcass of a 15-year-old wild elephant was retrieved in Thrissur with a chipped tusk on Friday (July 14).

    Kerala: Carcass of wild elephant with broken tusk found buried on rubber plantation in Thrissur anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Jul 14, 2023, 3:26 PM IST

    Thrissur: A wild elephant's carcass with a broken tusk was found buried in a rubber plantation in Vazhakode near Mullurkara in Thrissur. The forest officials retrieved the carcass presumed to be 15 days to one month old. The carcass was found on the property of Roy, who is absconding now. Using an excavator, the Forest department unearthed an elephant skeleton with a missing 14 cm-long section of its tusk. The elephant is believed to be less than 15 years old.

    Also read: SFI activists lock up teachers in Kalady Sanskrit University's Koyilandy Centre, seek restoring of Vedanta PG

    The forest department had confirmed that an ivory smuggling group was behind the burial of the carcass of the elephant. The body of the elephant was found in Thrissur following the statements of those who were caught while trying to sell the ivory. One of the four accused arrested revealed the matter during the interrogation by the Forest Department. The remaining three accused have been remanded.

    According to the latest reports, the elephant may have mistakenly stepped into an electro trap that was set up to catch a wild pig, according to the most recent accounts. To catch the pig, the suspect Roy and his friends set up an electrified trap. However, because it was the elephant that got trapped, Roy called another set of friends from Pala to help bury the elephant's body, which was believed to have died from an electric shock. Roy allegedly gave the four-person Pala team Rs 2 lakh. They are also responsible for dissecting the elephant's tusk and giving it to Malayattoor's ivory smugglers.

     

    Last Updated Jul 14, 2023, 3:53 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    Powered by the Tomorrow.io Weather API

    RELATED STORIES

    Madhya Pradesh: Another Cheetah dies at Kuno National Park, 8th death in 4 months AJR

    Madhya Pradesh: Another Cheetah dies at Kuno National Park, 8th death in 4 months

    Frustrated over high electricity bill, Man stabs bill collector in Karnataka's Madikeri vkp

    Frustrated over high electricity bill, Man stabs bill collector in Karnataka's Madikeri

    Chandrayaan 3: ISRO's Moon mission lifts off from Sriharikota WATCH AJR

    Chandrayaan-3 sets off on lunar odyssey; ISRO's LVM3 successfully inducts it into orbit | WATCH

    WATCH Bastille Day Parade begins in Paris with PM Modi as Guest of Honour AJR

    Bastille Day WATCH: Rafael jets, tri-service contingent grace parade; PM Modi witnesses celebrations

    Karnataka Assembly vigil enhanced; over 250 counterfeit passes recovered

    Karnataka Assembly vigil enhanced; over 250 counterfeit passes recovered

    Recent Stories

    tennis Wimbledon 2023: Jannik Sinner aims to break Djokovic's dominance in the Semi Final showdown osf

    Wimbledon 2023: Jannik Sinner aims to break Djokovic's dominance in the Semi Final showdown

    Madhya Pradesh: Another Cheetah dies at Kuno National Park, 8th death in 4 months AJR

    Madhya Pradesh: Another Cheetah dies at Kuno National Park, 8th death in 4 months

    OnePlus may launch its first folding phone on August 29 Here is what you can expect gcw

    OnePlus may launch its first folding phone on August 29; Here's what you can expect

    Frustrated over high electricity bill, Man stabs bill collector in Karnataka's Madikeri vkp

    Frustrated over high electricity bill, Man stabs bill collector in Karnataka's Madikeri

    Khichdi Recipe: How to make traditional vegetable kitchari RBA EAI

    Khichdi Recipe: How to make traditional vegetable kitchari

    Recent Videos

    WATCH PM Modi highlights Kylian Mbappe's popularity in India; says French star 'superhit' among youth snt

    WATCH: PM Modi highlights Kylian Mbappe's popularity in India; says French star 'superhit' among youth

    Video Icon
    WATCH Indian diaspora welcomes PM Modi in Paris with 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai', 'Vande Mataram' chants AJR

    WATCH: Indian diaspora welcomes PM Modi in Paris with 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai', 'Vande Mataram' chants

    Video Icon
    Historic Red Fort inundated as Yamuna River overflows, Delhi braces for impact WATCH AJR

    Historic Red Fort inundated as Yamuna River overflows, Delhi braces for impact | WATCH

    Video Icon
    WATCH PM Modi receives guard of honour in Paris; welcomed with Indian national anthem AJR

    WATCH: PM Modi receives guard of honour in Paris; welcomed with Indian national anthem

    Video Icon
    Bihar RPF Police arrests man for doing cartwheels at railway platform; internet divided WATCH AJR

    Bihar: RPF Police arrests man for doing cartwheels at railway platform; internet divided | WATCH

    Video Icon