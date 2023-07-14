Kerala: Carcass of wild elephant with broken tusk found buried in rubber plantation in Thrissur

Thrissur: A wild elephant's carcass with a broken tusk was found buried in a rubber plantation in Vazhakode near Mullurkara in Thrissur. The forest officials retrieved the carcass presumed to be 15 days to one month old. The carcass was found on the property of Roy, who is absconding now. Using an excavator, the Forest department unearthed an elephant skeleton with a missing 14 cm-long section of its tusk. The elephant is believed to be less than 15 years old.

Also read: SFI activists lock up teachers in Kalady Sanskrit University's Koyilandy Centre, seek restoring of Vedanta PG

The forest department had confirmed that an ivory smuggling group was behind the burial of the carcass of the elephant. The body of the elephant was found in Thrissur following the statements of those who were caught while trying to sell the ivory. One of the four accused arrested revealed the matter during the interrogation by the Forest Department. The remaining three accused have been remanded.

According to the latest reports, the elephant may have mistakenly stepped into an electro trap that was set up to catch a wild pig, according to the most recent accounts. To catch the pig, the suspect Roy and his friends set up an electrified trap. However, because it was the elephant that got trapped, Roy called another set of friends from Pala to help bury the elephant's body, which was believed to have died from an electric shock. Roy allegedly gave the four-person Pala team Rs 2 lakh. They are also responsible for dissecting the elephant's tusk and giving it to Malayattoor's ivory smugglers.