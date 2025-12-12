Nine people were killed in a tragic bus accident in Andhra Pradesh's Alluri Sitarama Raju district. PM Modi announced an ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh for the deceased's families. Leaders, including CM Naidu, expressed grief and called for action.

Leaders Express Grief, Announce Aid

Congress leader Hanumantha Rao on Friday expressed grief over the loss of lives in a bus accident in Andhra Pradesh's Alluri Sitarama Raju (ASR) district and said that governments must take measures to curb such incidents.

Speaking to ANI, Rao said, "Bus accidents are happening frequently. The government must take serious action and also provide ex gratia relief to the affected families. My deepest condolences to those who lost their lives."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday expressed grief over the loss of lives in a bus accident in Andhra Pradesh's Alluri Sitarama Raju (ASR) district and announced an ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) to the next of kin of each deceased, and Rs. 50,000 to the injured.

At least nine people were killed after a bus overturned on the ghat road between Chinturu and Bhadrachalam in Andhra Pradesh's Alluri Sitarama Raju (ASR) district, said ASR District Collector Dinesh Kumar.

President, CM Offer Condolences

President Droupadi Murmu and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu also expressed sorrow over the deaths in the bus accident.

In a post on X, the Andhra Chief Minister said officials have been instructed to assist affected families. "The accident involving a private bus carrying passengers near the Chittoor district in Alluri Sitarama Raju has deeply shaken us. It is heartbreaking that several lives were lost in this accident. I have spoken with the officials regarding the accident and gathered details about the assistance being provided to the affected individuals. I have instructed the officials to take all necessary measures to ensure that the injured receive better medical aid. The government will stand by the families of those who lost their lives in the accident," Naidu wrote.

Investigation Underway

According to the ASR District Collector, several passengers were injured in the accident and were immediately transferred to Bhadrachalam Hospital for treatment. The cause of the accident and the identities of the victims are in the process of being determined. (ANI)