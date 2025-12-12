Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat lauded the BJP govt's infra push for boosting tourism, projecting over 20% annual growth. He cited the upcoming 2030 Commonwealth Games as a major catalyst and called for private sector investment.

Infrastructure Push Fuels Tourism Boom

Union Minister for Tourism Gajendra Singh Shekhawat has underlined the growth in the tourism sector in India and credited rapid development under the BJP led government for it. "After independence, there was gradual development in road and rail infrastructure, but in the last 11 years, the way infrastructure has transformed-whether it is roadways infrastructure, railways, or waterways-has not only impacted our economy but also led to unprecedented growth in the tourism sector as a result of all this," he said in a news conference on Friday.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Earlier, the Minister stated that, with the growth of the economy and the development of infrastructure, tourism is expected to increase at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of more than 20 pc.

2030 Commonwealth Games to Create 'Multiplier Effect'

In his interaction with reporters on the sidelines of FICCI's 98th AGM, the Union Minister extended his wishes to Ahmedabad for securing the hosting rights for the 2030 Commonwealth Games and said the event will create a strong multiplier effect in India. "I congratulate Ahmedabad and the whole country...I believe that due to this event (2030 Commonwealth Games), the tourism potential till 2030 and beyond will be needed, which will create a multiplier effect... With our economy growing and our infrastructure developing, India has significant tourism potential...I am sure that tourism in India is going to grow at a CAGR of more than 20 pc annually," said Shekhawat.

Call for Private Investment

"India needs bold private investment to reimagine hospitality models, develop innovative experiential tourism products, establish globally benchmarked service excellence, and build strong community linkages. The government has created an enabling environment; now it is the industry's moment to lead, shape, and elevate India's tourism brand globally," the Minister added.

Tourism in Numbers: 2023 Statistics

According to the Ministry of Tourism, India recorded 18.89 Million International Tourist Arrivals in 2023. Foreign Exchange Earnings (FEEs) through tourism during 2023 surged to Rs. 231927 Crore, while there were 2509 Million Domestic Tourist Visits during 2023.

Government Initiatives to Boost Tourism

The Ministry said, 40 projects worth Rs. 3295.76 Crore approved under Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment (SASCI) for Development of Iconic Tourist Centres to Global Scale across 23 States while 34 Projects sanctioned for Rs. 793.20 Crore under Swadesh Darshan 2.0

A 'Chalo India' Campaign was launched to invite Indian diaspora to showcase India to their non-Indian friends worldwide; One lakh free e-visas for foreign tourists visiting India under the Campaign and the 'Incredible India Content Hub' unveiled to provide global travel and tourism industry a unified source of content on Incredible India.

Additionally, 'Paryatan Mitra & Paryatan Didi' initiative was launched to empower locals in key tourist destinations as ambassadors to enhance tourist experiences while promoting employment and community engagement while 'Dekho Apna Desh People's Choice 2024' - a Nationwide poll was launched to identify the most preferred tourist attractions. (ANI)