Shocking! Kerala woman stabbed to death by former friend at hospital; Accused arrested

    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Jul 16, 2023, 8:49 AM IST

    Kochi: In a shocking incident, a 40-year-old woman was brutally stabbed to death by her former friend at a hospital in Angamaly on Saturday (July 15) afternoon. The deceased has been identified as Liji Rajesh who came to the hospital as a bystander for her ailing mother. The incident happened around 2 pm at MAGJ Hospital in Angamaly's Mookannur.

    The accused Mahesh, reportedly a former friend of Liji has been taken into police custody. According to the police, Liji was attacked along the corridor in front of her mother's room on the hospital's fourth floor.

    According to a preliminary investigation, the murder was caused by an argument between them. The police added that the victim had decided not to keep up her friendship with the accused. Police claimed that the woman's husband was employed in Qatar and that the accused was upset by her choice. The accused stabbed her first in her hand and later dragged her into a corner and stabbed her multiple times.

    During the inquest examination of the victim's body, it was found that she suffered 12 stab wounds and Mahesh admitted that he stabbed her till death was ensured. The post-mortem will be conducted today.

    The accused will be produced in Angamaly First Class Judicial Magistrate Court today. The police have recovered the knife the accused used to stab Liji multiple times. 

    Last Updated Jul 16, 2023, 8:49 AM IST
