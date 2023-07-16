Kerala: Minor girl gang-raped in Adoor; Six including boyfriend arrested

A 17-year-old minor girl was gang-raped by her boyfriend and his friends in Adoor. The police arrested all the six involved in the incident.

Pathanamthitta: Six persons were detained by the police on Sunday (July 16) after they were accused of raping a 17-year-old girl in Adoor. The boyfriend of the girl and his five friends were booked in the incident.

After receiving a report from Childline, police began an investigation after filing a case about it on July 6. The victim received a medical examination before giving her statement after the police opened an investigation in the first week of July.

The accused managed to flee during this time, but in the last 24 hours, police were successful in rounding them up in a number of places. According to officials, their arrest will be recorded later today.

In her statement to the police, the girl said that initially, after she asked her boyfriend for financial assistance, he sexually assaulted her and made her meet his friends. The girl said that on various dates, the men sexually assaulted her. The incident came to light after school officials contacted Childline for assistance. The gang were arrested in Alappzuha and further details will be revealed by the police only after a thorough investigation and interrogation of the accused.