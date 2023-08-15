Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala News LIVE: 'Let's uphold our nation's secular and democratic ideals...': CM Pinarayi Vijayan on I-Day

    Kerala News LIVE: CM Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday (Aug 15) extended Independence Day wishes to citizens. 

    Kerala news live 15 August 2023 major highlights developments anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Aug 15, 2023, 8:23 AM IST

    8.23 AM: 'Let's uphold our nation's secular and democratic ideals...': CM Pinarayi Vijayan on I-Day

    Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on the occasion of India's 77th Independence Day extended his wishes to the people of the country. Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter), he tweeted, "Our freedom movement wasn't just about breaking chains; it was about forging a diverse and inclusive India. On this #IndependenceDay, let's uphold our nation's secular and democratic ideals, and ensure these values remain at the core of our nationhood. Happy Independence Day!"

     

    Last Updated Aug 15, 2023, 8:27 AM IST
