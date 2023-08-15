Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Answer is the same...' Kerala PWD Minister Mohammed Riyas refuses to respond on 'payment' to Veena Vijayan

    Kerala Chief Minister's daughter Veena Vijayan allegedly received Rs 1.72 crore from a private company Cochin Minerals and Rutile Limited (CMRL) in monthly installments in the last three years. 

    'Answer is the same...' Kerala PWD Minister Mohammed Riyas refuses to respond on 'payment' to Veena Vijayan anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Aug 15, 2023, 3:39 PM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Public Works Department Minister P A Mohammed Riyas declined to comment when asked about claims that his wife and T Veena, the daughter of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, received regular payments from the private company Cochin Minerals and Rutile Ltd (CMRL).

    Also read: Veena Vijayan's 'payment' dealings need thorough investigation: Kerala Governor

    "The CPM state secretariat has already made a statement regarding the matter. No matter how many times you ask, the answer is the same," he told reporters. 

    "The motivations behind these controversies are the private interests of media house owners," he said. He claimed that journalists are not free and are subject to the whims of owners.

    The other day, when reporters inquired about the payoff, CPM state secretary M. V. Govindan left the news conference that the CPM had organised. Govindan did not even care to hear the question. The "monthly bribe" dispute, according to a CPM statement issued on August 10, was false propaganda spread in anticipation of the Puthuppally bye-election scheduled for next month.

    Kerala Chief Minister's daughter Veena Vijayan allegedly received Rs 1.72 crore from a private company Cochin Minerals and Rutile Limited (CMRL) in monthly installments in the last three years. According to reports, Veena and her company, Exalogic Solutions, had a contract with the CMRL to offer the latter IT, marketing consulting, and software services. The income tax department has reportedly claimed that no services were, however, provided.

    According to available data, Veena received a total of Rs 1.72 crore -- Rs 55 lakh in personal capacity and Rs 1.17 crore for Exalogic. 

    On January 25, 2019, the Income Tax Department stumbled upon massive tax evasion when it conducted searches at the office and factory of CMRL and the residences of the MD and key officials. The searches were based on tax payment documents from 2013–14 to 2019–20.

    Also read: Kerala: Vigilance receives complaint seeking probe on 'payments' to CM Pinarayi Vijayan's daughter Veena

     

    Last Updated Aug 15, 2023, 3:39 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Opinion Global Deep State poses major challenge for India

    Opinion: Global Deep State poses major challenge for India

    On stage collapse: Madhya Pradesh Minister's health woes amid Independence Day parade WATCH AJR

    On-stage collapse: Madhya Pradesh minister's health woes amid Independence Day parade | WATCH

    Karnataka: Auto drivers in Tumkur want new permits halted

    Karnataka: Auto drivers in Tumkur want new permits halted

    Tamil Nadu mo vkpves Supreme Court over Cauvery dispute with Karnataka vkp

    Tamil Nadu moves Supreme Court over Cauvery dispute with Karnataka

    Excessive use of Artificial Intelligence is very risky: Expert vkp

    Excessive use of Artificial Intelligence is very risky: Expert

    Recent Stories

    Mia Khalifa HOT Photos: Fashion influencer SHOCKS fans by flaunting assets in BOLD bikini, attires (PICTURES) vma

    Mia Khalifa HOT Photos: Fashion influencer SHOCKS fans by flaunting assets in BOLD bikini, attires (PICTURES)

    'Never Have I Ever' to 'XO, Kitty': 7 best coming-of-age shows on OTT in 2023 MSW

    'Never Have I Ever' to 'XO, Kitty': 7 coming-of-age shows on OTT

    Peas to spinach: 7 vegetables which are powerhouses of protein LMA EAI

    Peas to spinach: 7 vegetables which are powerhouses of protein

    5 practical steps for enhancing physical, mental wellness MIS

    5 practical steps for enhancing physical, mental wellness

    Opinion Global Deep State poses major challenge for India

    Opinion: Global Deep State poses major challenge for India

    Recent Videos

    In 2047, tricolour should be among developed nations: PM Modi seeks help from 140 crore Indians

    In 2047, tricolour should be among developed nations: PM Modi seeks help from 140 crore Indians

    Video Icon
    Parivarvaad and Bhai-Bhateejavaad are enemies of democracy: PM Modi in Independence Day 2023 speech at Red Fort

    'Parivarvaad' and 'Bhai-Bhateejavaad' are enemies of democracy: PM Modi

    Video Icon
    Himachal Pradesh rains: Over 9 dead, several trapped after Shiva temple in Shimla collapses due to landslide WATCH AJR

    HP rains: Over 9 dead, several trapped after Shiva temple in Shimla collapses due to landslide | WATCH

    Video Icon
    History in the making, former J&K DGP on Centre's new CrPC, IPC move

    History in the making, former J&K DGP on Centre's new CrPC, IPC move

    Video Icon
    Captured on CCTV: UP BJP leader shot dead in Moradabad

    Captured on CCTV: UP BJP leader shot dead in Moradabad

    Video Icon