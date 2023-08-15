Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala: Students humiliate visually challenged teacher in Maharajas College; six suspended

    The students mocked Dr. Priyesh of Maharajas College in Kochi, a political science teacher and alumnus of Maharaja's college. Reacting to the incident, he said that it was unfortunate and did not expect such behavior from his students.

    First Published Aug 15, 2023, 4:29 PM IST

    Kochi: Six students were suspended from Maharaja's College in Ernakulam after an alleged video of them insulting a teacher who is blind emerged. The action was taken against Muhammed Fazil, vice president of the KSU Unit, Nandana Sagar, Ragesh, Priyada, Aditya, and Fathima Naflam. A video of students strolling aimlessly, using their phones, and making fun of the visually impaired teacher during class surfaced.

    The students mocked Dr. Priyesh, a political science teacher and alumnus of Maharaja's college. Reacting to the incident, he said that it was unfortunate and did not expect such behavior from his students.

    The college's management has also formed a special committee to look into the incident.

    In the meantime, KSU has intervened to refute the claims that Fazil insulted Dr. Priyesh. Aloysius Xavier, the state president, claimed that the teacher's complaint and the release of the video signalled the start of a planned conspiracy. Aloysius made it clear that he supported the measures taken against the students who made fun of the visually impaired teacher.

    SFI state secretary PM Arsho said that the video footage that has surfaced is heart-wrenching.

    Last Updated Aug 15, 2023, 4:29 PM IST
