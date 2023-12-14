Kerala News LIVE: Vandiperiyar rape and murder case of 6-year-old-girl: Court to pronounce verdict today

8:13 am: Man arrested for killing retired forest officer

The death of a retired Forest Department officer has been declared a murder, with a non-state worker in custody. Barul Islam, a 25-year-old from Guwahati, Assam, was arrested. The victim, Saith from Kalletumkara, was discovered dead on Monday in a vacant building near Chalakudy Anamala Junction. Post-mortem results indicated death by asphyxiation after a head injury, possibly caused by a stone-like object. Investigations are ongoing.

8.00 AM: Vandiperiyar rape and murder case of 6-year-old-girl: Court to pronounce verdict today

The judgment will be pronounced today in the case of hanging the body of a six-year-old girl who was raped and killed in Idukki's Vandiperiyar. Judge V Manju of the Kattappana fast-track special court will deliver the verdict. The judgment is being pronounced after two years of filing the charge sheet. The chilling crime took place on June 30, 2021. A six-year-old girl was raped, killed and strangled in Vandiperiyar's Churakkulam estate. Initially, it was believed that she was only strangulated with a shawl around her neck. However, the post-mortem report revealed that the child was a victim of rape and murder. During the later investigation, the police found that Arjun, a native of Vandiperiyar, committed the brutal crime. The police investigation also revealed that the girl, who was unconscious during the rape, was killed and then strangled. The accused had been raping the child since the age of 3.

