    Kerala News LIVE: Kerala Governor to send report to Centre on SFI protest against him

    Kerala News LIVE: Kerala Governor to send report to Centre on SFI protest against him

    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Dec 13, 2023, 8:10 AM IST

    9.00 AM: Petition filed against venue for Nava Kerala Sadas in Kollam temple

    A petition has been filed in the High Court against making the grounds of the Kunnathur Chakkuvalli Parabrahma Temple a venue for the Nava Kerala Sadas. It is against the law to use the temple land for anything other than religious purposes and there is a need to stop the Nava Kerala Sadas on the temple land. There is also a campaign to demolish the temple wall. Nava Kerala Sadas will be held in Kollam on the 18th of this month. The High Court will consider the petition filed by the devotees today.

    8:47 am: Saji Cherian seeks explanation from Ranjith over controversial interview

    Minister Saji Cherian has sought an explanation from Kerala Film Academy Chairman Ranjith in a controversial interview that included a reference to Biju.  Saji Cherian told Asianet News that Ranjith should have avoided personal remarks. Ranjith has been told to convince him about the same. As a minister, he has intervened in the issues raised by Dr Biju. Saji Cherian said that there was no need for a statement. KSFDC board member Dr. Biju resigned. The letter states that the resignation is due to professional reasons.

    8.23 AM: Search continues for man-eating tiger in Wayanad

    The tiger that killed the dairy farmer in Wayanad's Vakery could not be traced even after three days. An extensive search will continue today. A massive search was conducted yesterday but the tiger could not be found. The footprints of a tiger were found in a banana plantation in Koodallur during the inspection conducted yesterday. However, it is not certain where the tiger escaped. The forest department is trying to identify the tiger by installing 22 camera traps at various places.

    8.18 AM: Life Mission beneficiary dies before completion of house in Pathanamthitta

    After the construction of the house under the LIFE Mission project was halted, Gopalakrishnan and his wife, who reside in Pathanamthitta, were forced to live in a tarpaulin shelter and lead a wretched life. The money received as the first installment was used to lay the foundation for the house, however, the remaining sum was not received. Following the Asianet News, the Congress pravasi organisation helped the family and the house was under construction. However, Gopalakrishnan, a cancer patient, breathed his last this morning. 

    8.10 AM: Kerala Governor to send report to Centre on SFI protest against him

    After getting the state government's report on the SFI protest, the governor has decided to submit a report to the Central government. Apart from the monthly report on the state's law and order situation, it is reported that a special report on the last day's protest may be given.

    Last Updated Dec 13, 2023, 9:02 AM IST
