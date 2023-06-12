Kerala News LIVE: Patient assaults woman doctor in Thalassery General hospital

Kerala News LIVE: A patient identified as Mahesh assaulted and verbally abused a woman doctor in the Thalassery General Hospital on Monday. The doctor has lodged a complaint with the police.

9.52 AM: Patient assaults woman doctor in Thalassery General Hospital

In yet another case of violence against doctors, a patient reportedly hit a woman doctor at Thalassery General Hospital in the wee hours of Monday. The doctor also alleged that he was drunk. On the doctor's complaint, the police registered cases and started an investigation. Doctors will go on strike in Thalassery in the afternoon to protest the attack on the doctor. He was admitted to the hospital on late Sunday night after a car accident.

9.35 AM: Certificate forgery case: Mistakes cannot be hidden always, says KK Shailaja

Former Health Minister KK Shailaja said that mistakes and forgery cannot be hidden forever. She was referring to Maharaja's college experience certificate forgery case against former SFI leader and alumnus K Vidya. "It is incorrect to claim to possess credentials that do not exist. That type of error will get you caught once," she said. At the same time, Shailaja said that she would not comment as she did not know the details of the case against the Asianet News reporter Akhila Nandakumar.

8.35 AM: 11-year-old boy dies in stray dog attack in Kannur

In a tragic incident, an 11-year-old speech-impaired boy was killed after an attack by a stray dog at Muzhappilangad in the Kannur district. The boy who suffered severe injuries and bites died before reaching the hospital. The victim has been identified as Nihal.

