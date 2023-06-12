Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    CGST officer held while taking bribe of Rs 1 lakh in Kerala

    A superintendent of CGST was arrested by the Kerala Vigilance Department while accepting a bribe of Rs 1 lakh on Monday (June 12). Parvinder Singh from Wayanad's Kalpatta has been taken into custody.

    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Jun 12, 2023, 4:49 PM IST

    Wayanad: Recently, there have been reports of an increase in the state's bribery cases involving public officials. The Vigilance Department arrested a Central GST Superintendent while accepting a bribe of Rs 1 lakh on Monday (June 12).

    The Vigilance division detained CGST Superintendent Parvinder Singh from Wayanad's Kalpatta. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) typically apprehends Central government officials in bribery instances. But this is the first instance in which vigilance in a bribery case has resulted in the arrest of a central government employee.

    A contractor who had previously paid tax in the amount of Rs 9 lakh filed a complaint, leading to the arrest of the CGST officer. He received a notice from the GST department demanding an additional Rs.10 lakh. The contractor countered that there was no need to pay the requested sum. The superintendent, therefore, said that a bribe of Rs 3 lakh would result in a reduction in the tax amount. The contractor soon notified Vigilance about the bribery.

    An action was prepared to capture the GST officer. The Vigilance department handed over Rs 1 lakh to the contractor and he met Parvinder Singh today. When Singh arrived to collect the cash, Vigilance caught him in the act.

    Earlier, a revenue inspector from the Thrissur Corporation's Koorkencherry zone office was caught taking a bribe by the Vigilance department. The Thrissur Vigilance detained Revenue Inspector Nadirsha as he was collecting a Rs. 2000 bribe.

    In a similar case, during a search of the rented residence of a Village official detained while allegedly accepting a bribe, the Vigilance Department of the Kerala Police seized cash and bank deposit documents worth more than Rs 1 crore, according to officials.

    Last Updated Jun 12, 2023, 5:03 PM IST
