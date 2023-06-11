Kerala News LIVE: Asianet News Chief Reporter Akhila Nandakumar booked for reporting Maharaja's controversy

Asianet News Chief Reporter Akhila Nandakumar was booked by the Kochi City Police on Saturday (June 10) based on the complaint of SFI state secretary PM Arsho. Akhila has been covering the Maharaja's College mark list controversy nonstop.

9.36 AM: Case against Asianet News reporter: 'Kerala is witnessing a police raj and even journalists are not spared', says Kerala BJP

There is widespread condemnation of the Kerala Police action against Asianet News chief reporter in Kochi, Akhila Nandakumar, for merely reporting on the mark list controversy in Maharaja's College. State BJP chief K Surendran "The police action against @AsianetNewsML reporter Akhila Nandakumar is outrageous. Akhila went to cover the news of SFI leader's fake marksheet and now she is 5th accused in a fabricated case. We have been consistently raising the issue of Kerala police behaving like the B-team of @CPIMKerala and time and again, we are proven right. Under @pinarayivijayan, Kerala is witnessing police raj and even journalists are not spared."

9.29 AM: Rajya Sabha MP and Congress leader KC Venugopal claims Pinarayi Vijayan-led Left Democratic Front government's actions "put fascism to shame".

Rajya Sabha member and Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal said: "It is a fascist era in Kerala now. If news is reported against the government or Communist Party of India-Marxist they will be charged with conspiracy and silenced. The unusual action of the police, who registered a case against Asianet News Chief Reporter Akhila Nandakumar, who went to report honestly on the Maharaja's College mark list controversy, is anti-democratic."

9.20 AM: Shocking! Asianet News Chief Reporter Akhila Nandakumar booked for reporting Maharaja's College controversies

The Kochi City Police has accused Asianet News head reporter Akhila Nandakumar of conspiring, in blatant violation of press freedom. Nandakumar has been covering the Maharaja's College Mark list controversy nonstop. The Left-backed Students' Federation of India State Secretary PM Arsho's allegation served as the basis for the police action. What's astonishing is that Akhila Nandakumar was arrested without even performing a preliminary investigation after the complaint was taken at face value.

