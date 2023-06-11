Case against Asianet News Reporter: Division within Left, CPI backs Akhila Nandakumar

Case against Asianet News reporter: CPI leader C Divakaran has backed reporter Akhila Nandakumar who was booked allegedly for conspiracy by the Kochi police while reporting the mark list controversy in Maharaja's college. He said that the cops are trying to appease someone and does not support the statements by CPM state secretary MV Govindan.

Thiruvananthapuram: The Communist Party of India (CPI) leader C Divakaran, who expressed displeasure over the government's action, openly said on Sunday that he did not understand what the reporter Akhila Nandakumar had done wrong.

Also read: Case against Asianet news reporter: CPI(M) defends Kerala Police action

The case pertains to Kerala police filing a case against Asianet News Chief Reporter Akhila Nandakumar on charges of conspiracy while reporting news on Maharaja's college mark list controversy.

Divakaran said, "While the Left Front has stated that it supports press freedom, it is wrong to restrict that freedom. To be an effective leader, you must be able to take criticism. The CPI opposes the use of force by the police. By creating fake allegations, the cops are trying to appease someone."

C Divakaran also stated that the disagreement on the government's action will be expressed at a suitable platform.

Criticising the CPI(M) state secretary MV Govindan's remark, Divakaran said that he did not understand under what circumstances such a remark came from the former.

Govindan defended filing a case against Asianet News reporter Akhila Nandakumar and others who reported the allegations raised by the Kerala Students' Union (KSU) live on the channel.

Kerala police booked a case against Maharaja's College, Ernakulam former coordinator Vinod Kumar, college principal VS Joy, KSU state president Aloysius Xavier, Fazil CA, and Asianet News Chief reporter Akhila Nandakumar after SFI state secretary PM Arsho's complaint alleging conspiracy.

MV Govindan said, "The cases will be continued to be filed if the anti-SFI campaign is carried out."

The case has been registered under sections 120-B, 465,469 and 500 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and 120 (o) of the Kerala Police (KP) Act 2011 including criminal conspiracy, forgery, and defamation.

Also read: Case against Asianet News Reporter: 'Kerala Police in a state of madness'

