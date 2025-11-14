Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma gave 3,420 appointment letters for health sector jobs, taking the total govt recruitment to 1,45,449. The state aims for 2 lakh jobs, reaffirming its commitment to transparent, merit-based hiring.

Strengthening Assam's healthcare workforce, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma handed over appointment letters to 3,420 candidates for technical and non-technical posts in the health sector at a function held in Guwahati on Monday.

It may be noted that the appointment letters have been issued to 1,403 technical and 595 non-technical candidates under the Directorate of Medical Education and Research, 828 technical candidates under the Directorate of Health Services, 592 technical candidates under the Directorate of Health Services (Family Welfare), and two technical candidates under the Directorate of AYUSH. With these appointments, the total number of government jobs provided during the tenure of the present State government has risen to 1,45,449, reaffirming the Government's commitment to transparent, merit-based recruitment in the state.

Commitment to 2 Lakh Government Jobs

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Sarma said that after successfully completing the target of one lakh appointments, the State government is now steadily moving towards its next goal of two lakh government jobs. He announced that fresh appointments to Grade III posts through the Assam Direct Recruitment Examination will be made on January 10 next year, while appointment letters for a large number of Grade IV posts will be issued before January 20. He further added that the process of issuing appointment letters to candidates already selected for various government departments will continue until February next year.

"No previous Assam government had been able to provide more than 25,000-30,000 government jobs during a five-year tenure. To fulfil the pre-election promise of one lakh jobs, the first Cabinet of the present government constituted a Cabinet sub-committee and took a decision to prioritise recruitment in the Home, Health, and Education Departments. Over the past four and a half years, the government has honoured this commitment and is progressing steadily towards providing two lakh government jobs. As a result, a sense of confidence has grown among the youth that sincere efforts and hard work can lead to success and secure government employment," the Chief Minister said.

Fostering a New Environment of Trust and Opportunity

The Chief Minister observed that a new environment has emerged in Assam during the tenure of the present government, with the state introducing several new measures to ensure that young men and women can secure employment through a fair and transparent recruitment process. Highlighting initiatives taken to strengthen the healthcare sector, he said that steps have been taken to establish one medical college in every district. He noted that the positive impact of these initiatives is now clearly visible, with a gradual decline in maternal and infant mortality rates in the state.

Major Projects and Self-Employment Initiatives

"Several leading private-sector hospitals in the country are moving towards setting up facilities in Assam, which will open up new employment opportunities for the youth. In addition, large projects such as the semiconductor manufacturing unit at Jagiroad, the ammonia-urea project at Namrup foundation of which was laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and the upcoming thermal power project at Chapar in Dhubri district will together create employment for thousands of young people. Along with government employment, the state has also laid strong emphasis on self-employment, introducing schemes such as 'Mukhyamantrir Atmanirbhar Assam'. These initiatives have created a sense of hope among the youth. While some sections attempt to create a negative atmosphere in society, the youth of Assam today are stepping out not for agitation, but to build their future and establish themselves on the robust foundation. Through clean and transparent recruitment practices, Assam has earned recognition across the country, and the government has succeeded in building an environment of trust among the younger generation," the Chief Minister stated.

CM's Message to New Healthcare Appointees

Addressing those appointed to the Health Department, the Chief Minister said that their responsibility is far greater than that of many other government employees, as their service is directly linked to human lives. He urged the newly appointed youth to help create an environment in government hospitals where the poor and underprivileged can access to healthcare services with ease and dignity. Referring to the COVID-19 pandemic, he said that doctors and healthcare workers in the state rendered exemplary service, which led people to prefer government hospitals over private ones during the crisis. He added that government hospitals are now equipped with adequate medical facilities, and that committed, compassionate, and duty-bound government employees can bring meaningful change to Assam.

Addressing the Rise in Cerebral Palsy Cases

The Chief Minister, however, expressed concern over the rising number of children affected by cerebral palsy in the state. He said that around 30,000 children were examined during health camps organised across Assam, of whom nearly 6,000 were found to be affected. He warned that the actual number across the state could be as high as one lakh. He stressed that with the construction of medical colleges and the recruitment of sufficient doctors, nurses, and healthcare workers, the collective goal will be to ensure high-quality medical care. He emphasised that there must be no lapses in medical care provided to women during childbirth, and that every child should be delivered with the highest level of care and caution. He added that if all concerned remain vigilant and minimise human error in maternal healthcare, the number of cerebral palsy cases can be reduced. Alongside institutional deliveries, he underlined the importance of safe institutional deliveries to build public trust in the healthcare system.

"We should create an environment in Assam where any poor or underprivileged person who comes to a hospital feels that they are in the safest possible place," the Chief Minister said. He further said that for the State government, recruitment is not the final goal, the real objective is to bring positive changes to people's lives and ensure that every section of society benefits. Chief Minister Sarma urged the newly appointed employees to care for poor patients with the same sense of responsibility and compassion with which they care for their own parents.

Minister for Health and Family Welfare Ashok Singhal, Guwahati Lok Sabha MP Bijuli Kalita Medhi, along with several other dignitaries, were present on the occasion. (ANI)