Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Case against Asianet News reporter: MoS V Muraleedharan says SFI goons run Kerala's Home Department

    Case against Asianet News reporter Akhila Nandakumar: MoS V Muraleedharan lashed out at the Kerala government and the SFI for its action against the media person. He alleged that the Kerala Home Department is run by the goons of the SFI. 

    Case against Asianet News reporter: MoS V Muraleedharan says SFI goons run Kerala's Home Department anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Jun 11, 2023, 6:11 PM IST

    New Delhi: Union Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan on Sunday said that Kerala's home department is run by the Students' Federation of India's (SFI) goons. This is proved after the Kerala police filed a case against an Asianet News reporter.

    Also read: Case against Asianet News Reporter: Division within Left, CPI backs Akhila Nandakumar

    In a Facebook post, MoS alleged it is obvious that the CPM knew about the filing of the case, which is why MV Govindan, the CPM State Secretary, is defending the police action. The Union Minister also demanded immediate withdrawal of the case.

    Referring to SFI state secretary PM Arsho, the Union Minister said, "MV Govindan and the Kerala Police have come forward for a criminal accused in a dozen cases including a murder attempt and who humiliated his classmate in the name of his caste."

    The Minister stated, "The journalist has been made the accused when the forged case accused SFI leader and impersonation leader have been roaming freely," in an apparent dig at former SFI leader K Vidya who is accused of fabricating experience certificates. Kerala has frequently seen that when the SFI goons seize control of the college, even the teachers are helpless. Dr. VK Sanju of Thiruvananthapuram Law College and Dr. Rama of Kasaragod College are victims of SFI atrocities, he said.

    The CPM's policy, according to Muraleedharan, is that today's criminals are the leaders of tomorrow. The minister also made mock of Govindan Master's study sessions on topics like free speech, journalistic freedom, and anti-fascist resistance.

    In a brazen violation of Press freedom, the Kochi City Police has implicated Asianet News chief reporter Akhila Nandakumar, who has been relentlessly reported on the Maharaja's College mark list controversy, in a conspiracy case. 

    The police action was based on a complaint lodged by the Left-backed Students' Federation of India State Secretary PM Arsho's complaint. What's shocking is that the complaint was taken at face value and Akhila Nandakumar was booked without even conducting a preliminary investigation. 

    Maharaja's College Principal V S Joy and Department of Archeology head Dr Vinod Kumar are the first two accused. KSU State President Aloysius Xavier and KSU Maharaja's Unit President CA Faisal are the third and fourth accused. 

    Also read: Booked for Reporting? Kerala Police's shocking action against Asianet News Chief Reporter Akhila Nandakumar

    Last Updated Jun 11, 2023, 6:11 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Noida Model Death: 24-year-old killed after light truss collapses during fashion show

    Noida Model Death: 24-year-old killed after light truss collapses during fashion show

    PM Modi tops list of world's most popular leaders with 77 percent approval rating; Survey anr

    PM Modi tops list of world's most popular leaders with 77 percent approval rating; Survey

    WTC Final: Australia crowned World Test Champions; India's top batting order faces flak for poor show osf

    WTC Final: Australia crowned World Test Champions; India's top order faces flak for poor show

    Maharaja's experience certificate forgery case: Former SFI leader K Vidya moves Kerala HC for anticipatory bail anr

    Maharaja's experience certificate forgery case: K Vidya moves Kerala HC for anticipatory bail

    AMR disease due to eating chicken? NOT true, say poultry industry veterinarians

    AMR disease due to eating chicken? NOT true, say poultry industry veterinarians

    Recent Stories

    WTC Final: Anushka Sharma visibly heartbroken after Virat Kohli gets out at 49 ADC

    WTC Final: Anushka Sharma visibly heartbroken after Virat Kohli gets out at 49

    Noida Model Death: 24-year-old killed after light truss collapses during fashion show

    Noida Model Death: 24-year-old killed after light truss collapses during fashion show

    wtc final ind vs aus Retire Vadapav Sack Rohit Sharma & Rahul Dravid, demand angry Indians after Australia conquer WTC title snt

    'Retire Vadapav': Sack Rohit Sharma & Rahul Dravid, demand angry Indian fans after Australia conquer WTC title

    PM Modi tops list of world's most popular leaders with 77 percent approval rating; Survey anr

    PM Modi tops list of world's most popular leaders with 77 percent approval rating; Survey

    Samsung Galaxy S22 price slashed You can buy it under Rs 55000 Check out the deal gcw

    Samsung Galaxy S22 price slashed! You can buy it under Rs 55,000; Check out the deal

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon