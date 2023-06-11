Case against Asianet News reporter: MoS V Muraleedharan says SFI goons run Kerala's Home Department

Case against Asianet News reporter Akhila Nandakumar: MoS V Muraleedharan lashed out at the Kerala government and the SFI for its action against the media person. He alleged that the Kerala Home Department is run by the goons of the SFI.

New Delhi: Union Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan on Sunday said that Kerala's home department is run by the Students' Federation of India's (SFI) goons. This is proved after the Kerala police filed a case against an Asianet News reporter.

In a Facebook post, MoS alleged it is obvious that the CPM knew about the filing of the case, which is why MV Govindan, the CPM State Secretary, is defending the police action. The Union Minister also demanded immediate withdrawal of the case.

Referring to SFI state secretary PM Arsho, the Union Minister said, "MV Govindan and the Kerala Police have come forward for a criminal accused in a dozen cases including a murder attempt and who humiliated his classmate in the name of his caste."

The Minister stated, "The journalist has been made the accused when the forged case accused SFI leader and impersonation leader have been roaming freely," in an apparent dig at former SFI leader K Vidya who is accused of fabricating experience certificates. Kerala has frequently seen that when the SFI goons seize control of the college, even the teachers are helpless. Dr. VK Sanju of Thiruvananthapuram Law College and Dr. Rama of Kasaragod College are victims of SFI atrocities, he said.

The CPM's policy, according to Muraleedharan, is that today's criminals are the leaders of tomorrow. The minister also made mock of Govindan Master's study sessions on topics like free speech, journalistic freedom, and anti-fascist resistance.

In a brazen violation of Press freedom, the Kochi City Police has implicated Asianet News chief reporter Akhila Nandakumar, who has been relentlessly reported on the Maharaja's College mark list controversy, in a conspiracy case.

The police action was based on a complaint lodged by the Left-backed Students' Federation of India State Secretary PM Arsho's complaint. What's shocking is that the complaint was taken at face value and Akhila Nandakumar was booked without even conducting a preliminary investigation.

Maharaja's College Principal V S Joy and Department of Archeology head Dr Vinod Kumar are the first two accused. KSU State President Aloysius Xavier and KSU Maharaja's Unit President CA Faisal are the third and fourth accused.

