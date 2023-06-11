Maharaja's experience certificate forgery case: K Vidya moves Kerala HC for anticipatory bail

Maharaja's college experience certificate forgery case: Former SFI leader K Vidya has approached the Kerala High Court for anticipatory bail. The anticipatory bail application has been submitted in the case registered by the Ernakulam Central Police and handed over to the Agali Police.

Kochi: Former SFI leader and an accused in Maharaja's college experience certificate forgery case to obtain a job as a guest lecturer, has approached the Kerala High Court seeking anticipatory bail. The anticipatory bail application has been submitted in the case registered by the Ernakulam Central Police and handed over to the Agali Police.

Vidya is said to have claimed her innocence and denied any misconduct in her bail appeal. The argument emphasized how she had been targeted for political reasons. She also assured the High Court to cooperate fully with the investigation.

The state police continued to search for Vidya, who was still on the run on Sunday. A police search team had gone to Vidya's home in Thrikarripur.

The case pertains to Vidya applying for the post of guest lecturer in a government college using the forged experience certificates of Maharaja's College in Ernakulam.

The incident came to light when she appeared for an interview at the Attappady Government College. The authorities found suspicion in the documents produced following which they alerted the Maharaja's college. This document was also submitted for the appointment of temporary teachers in the college. Ernakulam Central Police registered a case against Vidya on the complaint of Maharaja's College Principal.

In the forged certificates, it showed that Vidya was teaching as a Guest Lecturer at Maharaja's College during 2018-19 and 2020-21. On checking the records, the college had not sought the services of a guest lecturer in the Malayalam department in the previous ten years.

