Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Kerala News LIVE: Young doctor commits suicide in Thiruvananthapuram; friend Ruwais in custody

    Kerala News LIVE: Young doctor commits suicide in Thiruvananthapuram; friend Ruwais in custody

    kerala news live 07 december 2023 major highlights developments rkn
    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Dec 7, 2023, 8:12 AM IST

    8:17 AM: Bodies of 4 youths who died in Kashmir Zoijila Pass accident to reach Kerala today

    The bodies of the four youths from Kerala who died in a car accident in Kashmir will be brought home today. The bodies will be brought to Kerala today via Delhi by air from Srinagar.

    8:11 AM: Young doctor commits suicide in Thiruvananthapuram; friend Ruwais in custody

    A young doctor committed suicide at her residence in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday. The police have taken her boyfriend Dr Ruwais into custody
     

    Last Updated Dec 7, 2023, 8:16 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Proud moment Garba Dance enters UNESCO's list, Gujarat CM commends honor AJR

    'Proud moment': Garba Dance enters UNESCO's list, Gujarat CM commends honor

    Cyclone Michaung: Maruti Suzuki, Mahindra and Audi extend assistance to customers in flood-ravaged Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh

    Cyclone Michaung: Maruti Suzuki, Mahindra and Audi extend assistance to customers in flood-ravaged TN, Andhra

    Winter Session of Parliament: 'J-K Bills to give justice to those deprived of rights,' says Amit Shah AJR

    Winter Session of Parliament: 'J-K Bills to give justice to those deprived of rights,' says Amit Shah

    Karnataka BJP MLA alleges CM Siddarmaiah shared stage with ISIS supporter, shares pics vkp

    Karnataka BJP MLA alleges CM Siddaramaiah shared stage with ISIS supporter, shares pics

    Meet 4 Indian women who featured in Forbes world 100 most powerful women of 2023 list gcw

    Meet 4 Indians who featured in Forbes’ World’s 100 most powerful women list

    Recent Stories

    Koffee With Karan 8: Vicky Kaushal spills the beans with hilarious revelations on life with wife Katrina Kaif; Read more ATG

    Koffee With Karan 8: Vicky Kaushal spills the beans with hilarious revelations on life with Katrina Kaif; Read

    The Archies: Ananya Panday lauds 'baby sister' Suhana Khan on her debut; calls her 'brightest spark' ATG

    'The Archies': Ananya Panday lauds 'baby sister' Suhana Khan on her debut; calls her 'brightest spark'

    7 reasons to make soaked almonds your morning ritual SHG

    7 reasons to make soaked almonds your morning ritual

    6 health benefits of consuming moringa RKK EAI

    6 health benefits of consuming moringa

    Koffee With Karan 8 Ep 7: Shah Rukh Khan called Vicky Kaushal 'exceptional' in 'Dunki'; reveals Karan Johar ATG

    Koffee With Karan 8 Ep 7: Shah Rukh Khan called Vicky Kaushal 'exceptional' in 'Dunki'; reveals Karan Johar

    Recent Videos

    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': Aadhya Anand talks about her role and how it contributed to her growth as an actor RKK

    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': Aadhya Anand talks about her role and how it contributed to her growth as an actor

    Video Icon
    Watch: Mumbai transforms into 'The Archies' wonderland as cabs take film's decor RKK

    Watch: Mumbai transforms into 'The Archies' wonderland as cabs take film's decor

    Video Icon
    MP Election 2023: Shivraj Singh Chouhan credits PM Modi, double engine government for 'fantastic victory'

    MP Election 2023: Shivraj Singh Chouhan credits PM Modi, double engine government for 'fantastic victory'

    Video Icon
    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': From 'silent' to 'front-foot lover', Arjun Deswal shares the evolution of his character RKK

    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': From 'silent' to 'front-foot lover', Arjun Deswal shares the evolution of his character

    Video Icon
    WATCH PM Modi's heartfelt call to 41 rescued workers from Uttarakhand tunnel collapse AJR

    WATCH: PM Modi's heartfelt call to 41 rescued workers from Uttarakhand tunnel collapse

    Video Icon