Kerala News LIVE: Young doctor commits suicide in Thiruvananthapuram; friend Ruwais in custody

8:17 AM: Bodies of 4 youths who died in Kashmir Zoijila Pass accident to reach Kerala today

The bodies of the four youths from Kerala who died in a car accident in Kashmir will be brought home today. The bodies will be brought to Kerala today via Delhi by air from Srinagar.

8:11 AM: Young doctor commits suicide in Thiruvananthapuram; friend Ruwais in custody

A young doctor committed suicide at her residence in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday. The police have taken her boyfriend Dr Ruwais into custody

