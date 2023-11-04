Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kerala News LIVE: Aluva rape and murder case: Court to pronounce verdict today

    Kerala News LIVE: On July 28, Ashfaq Alam kidnapped the five-year-old girl from her home in Choornikara's Garage Junction. He led the victim to an area behind the Aluva market that was used as a waste dump, where she was raped and killed. 

    Kerala News live 04 November 2023 major highlights developments anr
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Nov 4, 2023, 8:14 AM IST

    9.00 AM: Kerala govt grants advance of Rs 50 lakh to Uralungal society for lighting works in Keraleeyam

    The government has issued an order sanctioning an advance of Rs 50 lakh to Uralungal for lighting works in the Keraleeyam event. Rs 7 lakh has also been sanctioned to the departments which have not yet been able to find sponsors to provide food for those attending the seminar. The government employees and the policemen have been verbally instructed to come with their families to solve the shortage of spectators.

    8.27 AM: Thrithala double murder case: Police record arrest of accused Musthafa

    In the double murder case of friends, the arrest of the accused Mustafa was recorded by the police. A youth was hacked to death in Pattambi in Palakkad district on Friday. The deceased was identified as Ansar, a native of Kondurkara. The incident happened at 7 p.m. on Thursday in Thrithala, Pattambi. Later, the next day, another youth Kabir's body was found in Bharathapuzha (Nila river).

    8.18 AM: Heavy rains with thunderstorms to continue today; Orange alert in 2 districts, yellow alert in 9

    There is a possibility of heavy rainfall with thunderstorms in the state today. Pathanamthitta and Idukki are on orange alert today. Apart from Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam and Kasaragod, a yellow alert has also been declared in 9 other districts today. 

    8.13 AM: Aluva rape and murder case: Court to pronounce verdict today

    The Ernakulam POCSO court will pronounce the verdict in the brutal rape and murder case of a five-year-old girl in Aluva on Saturday (Nov 4). The court completed the trial in 26 days after registering the case. The accused Ashfaq Alam, a native of Bihar, has been booked with 16 charges including murder and rape that can also carry a maximum of the death penalty.

    Last Updated Nov 4, 2023, 9:27 AM IST
