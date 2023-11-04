Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Kerala: Popular food vlogger Rahul N Kutty found dead in Kochi

    The social media is in shock after hearing the news of popular food vlogger Rahul N Kutty's death on Friday (Nov 3) night. He was the popular face of the 'Eat Kochi Eat' social media group. 

    Kerala: Eat Kochi Eat food vlogger Rahul N Kutty found dead in Kochi anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Nov 4, 2023, 1:40 PM IST

    Kochi: Food vlogger Rahul N Kutty was found dead on Friday night at his Madavana home. His videos for the social media group "Eat Kochi Eat" gained popularity since 2015, making him a well-known face to food enthusiasts. He was reportedly found hanging inside his room. The preliminary conclusion is that he committed suicide. 

    Also read: Kerala: Zika virus confirmed in Thalassery court; 100 others exhibit symptoms

    Rahul was also a part of the Culinary Culture programme, which unites communities and food enthusiasts. On Wednesday, he uploaded the last video he did for the food vlog. He used to feature in videos for the "Oh Kochi" page on "Eat Kochi Eat," which posts updates on recent events in Kochi.

    On Instagram, he has more than 4 lakh followers. An investigation into the incident has been launched by the police. 

    'Eat Kochi Eat' officially confirmed the news on social media platforms through a post. "Kindly keep him in your prayers and wish we & his family find the strength to bear the loss of this beautiful soul," (sic) the group's post read.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Eat Kochi Eat (@eatkochieat)

    Rahul is survived by his wife and two-year-old son. The exact cause of death is yet to be ascertained.

    Last Updated Nov 4, 2023, 1:40 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Chhattisgarh Election 2023 Congress never gave anything to poor except deception says PM Modi gcw

    Chhattisgarh Election 2023: Congress never gave anything to poor except deception, says PM Modi

    Siddaramaiah cannot say he will be Karnataka CM for next 5 years: Ex-CM SM Krishna vkp

    Siddaramaiah cannot say he will be Karnataka CM for next 5 years: Ex-CM SM Krishna

    Kerala: Zika virus confirmed in Thalassery court; 100 others exhibit symptoms anr

    Kerala: Zika virus confirmed in Thalassery court; 100 others exhibit symptoms

    Actress Ranjana Nachiyar arrested for slapping students travelling dangerously in public bus in Chennai

    Actress Ranjana Nachiyar arrested for slapping students travelling dangerously in public bus in Chennai

    Aluva rape and murder case: Family seeks death for convict while court considers his mental health anr

    Aluva rape and murder case: Family seeks death for convict while court considers his mental health

    Recent Stories

    Cocktail to Dear Zindagi: 7 Bollywood movies to watch during breakup ATG

    Cocktail to Dear Zindagi: 7 Bollywood movies to watch during breakup

    Kendall Jenner 28th Birthday: Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner share amazing pictures of supermodel (Photos) RBA

    Kendall Jenner 28th Birthday: Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner share amazing pictures of supermodel (Photos)

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu's recent snaps erupt 'patch-up' rumours with ex-husband Naga Chaitanya vma

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu's recent snaps erupt 'patch-up' rumours with ex-husband Naga Chaitanya

    Delhi air pollution 9 key things to keep in mind before buying an air purifier gcw eai

    Delhi air pollution: 9 key things to keep in mind before buying an air purifier

    Bengaluru: Hospital accused of administering expired injection to three-year-old girl, FIR registered vkp

    Bengaluru: Hospital accused of administering expired injection to three-year-old girl, FIR registered

    Recent Videos

    Khalasi sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH) AJR

    'Khalasi' sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Israel-Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4-6; Register now

    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4–6; Register now

    Video Icon
    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter jet (WATCH)

    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter squadron OORIALS (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is RBA

    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is

    Video Icon