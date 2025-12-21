Gurugram Police arrested a woman's brother and his friend for her murder in a case of 'honour killing'. Sushila was killed for wanting to marry against her family's wishes. The accused, Ravindra and Pushpendra, have been taken into custody.

The Gurugram Police have achieved a breakthrough in a blind murder case by arresting two accused individuals, identified as Ravindra and Pushpendra, residents of Uttar Pradesh. According to the police, Ravindra, the victim's brother, and Pushpendra, his friend, killed Sushila because she wanted to marry someone against her family's wishes.

The Murder Plot

Ravindra and Pushpendra planned to kill Sushila after she refused to return home when Ravindra asked her to. On December 10, 2025, Pushpendra gained Sushila's trust by offering to arrange her marriage with her lover and took her to a secluded spot on Panchgaon Road, where he strangled her to death with a dupatta.

Investigation and Arrest

After committing the crime, both accused individuals dumped Sushila's body in a dilapidated hut. The police received information about the body on December 13, 2025, and launched an investigation.

After efforts to identify the deceased, the police finally identified her as Sushila and arrested the two accused on December 20, 2025.

Accused to be Produced in Court

The accused individuals, Ravindra, who works as a cook in a private hotel in Gurugram, and Pushpendra, who works as a helper at a tyre shop in Gurugram, will be produced before the court, and police custody remand will be sought for further investigation. The Gurugram Police have registered a case under Section 103(1) BNS and are conducting further investigation into the matter. (ANI)