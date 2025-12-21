Congress leaders Udit Raj and Shafi Parambil slammed the new VB-G-RAM-G Bill, alleging it weakens MGNREGA's legal employment guarantee, removes Gandhi's name, and financially burdens states, calling it an 'attack on the poorest'.

Congress Alleges Bill Weakens Employment Guarantee

Congress leader Udit Raj on Sunday criticised the passage of the Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB-G-RAM-G) Bill in Parliament, alleging that the legislation weakens the legal right to employment that existed under MGNREGA and adversely impacts rural labourers.

"This was the biggest scheme (MNREGA) to eliminate rural unemployment, and initially, it was a legal right. But now it's no longer the case. So now the central government can get work done wherever it wants," Raj told ANI.

He further alleged that labourers would lose their entitlement to demand work. "Now, labourers cannot demand work as a right, and previously, when they didn't get work, they received an allowance. That won't happen anymore," he said.

Objecting to the renaming of the scheme, Raj added, "Erasing Gandhi's name (from the scheme's name) is a very dangerous thing for our country..."

'Godse-motivated action'

Along with Raj, Congress MP Shafi Parambil also slammed the BJP-led government over the passage of the Bill in both Houses of Parliament, calling it a "Godse-motivated action."

Speaking to ANI, Parambil questioned the provisions of the legislation, particularly the fund-sharing pattern between the Centre and the states. "Not just a politician, but how can any Indian agree to this? What is the motive of taking out Mahatama Gandhi's name from MNREGA?... This is a Godse-motivated action by the government," Parambil said.

He further alleged ideological motives behind the renaming of the scheme. "Though they call it 'G-RAM-G', it's not Lord Ram in their mind. In their mind, it is Nathuram..." he said.

Financial Burden on States Questioned

Raising concerns over the financial burden on states, Parambil questioned the feasibility of the cost-sharing formula. "Say 60:40, how can a state like Kerala bear this burden...though they announce it as 125 days...practically they are going to ensure not even 50-60 days is easy for the government," he said.

He asserted that the new law would hit the poorest sections the hardest. "Who is getting affected by this bill? The poorest of the states. Why is the government declaring a war on the poorest?... Even those who support the BJP can not join this agenda..." Parambil told ANI.

Bill's Provisions and Passage

Earlier, Parliament passed the VB-G-RAM-G Bill, with the Rajya Sabha approving the legislation after the Lok Sabha cleared it. Opposition members staged a walkout from the Upper House, demanding that the Bill be referred to a Select Committee.

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said the Bill would play an essential role in the welfare of the poor and accused the Congress of disrespecting Mahatma Gandhi's ideals.

The Bill guarantees 125 days of wage employment per rural household, up from the existing 100 days, for adult members willing to undertake unskilled manual work.

As per Section 22, the fund-sharing pattern between the Centre and the states will be 60:40, while for the Northeastern states, the Himalayan states, and the Union Territories, including Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, and Jammu and Kashmir, it will be 90:10.

Section 6 of the Bill allows state governments to notify in advance a period aggregating up to 60 days in a financial year, covering peak agricultural seasons such as sowing and harvesting. (ANI)