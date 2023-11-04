Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Kerala: Youth arrested for killing two friends in Palakkad's Thrithala

    Two youths were allegedly hacked to death in Palakkad's Thrithala on Thursday (Nov 2). The accused Musthafa was arrested by the police on Saturday (Nov 4) morning.

    Kerala: Youth arrested for killing two friends in Palakkad's Thrithala anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Nov 4, 2023, 10:16 AM IST

    Palakkad: The police recorded the arrest of accused Musthafa in the case of killing his two best friends in Thrithala near Pattambi in Palakkad district. The accused hacked Ansar and Kabeer to deaths on Thursday (Nov 2). An arrest was made in one murder case last night and the other this morning.

    Also read: Kerala: CPI(M) calls pro-Palestine rally, Muslim League's participation doubtful

    Ansar reached the hospital with a slit on his neck and died before receiving expert treatment late Thursday. A day later Kabeer's dead body was found in Bharathapuzha (Nila river). Before succumbing to his injuries, Ansar informed the hospital authorities that his best friend Mustafa tried to kill him. Based on this, Thrithala police traced Mustafa's mobile number and arrested him from Wadakkanchery on Thursday night. There were blood stains on his body when he was arrested.

    The locals informed the police after finding bloodstains on the road near Pattambi. The police intensified their search on the incident site and soon another youth Kabeer's body was recovered from the river on Friday. The police found a car abandoned near Karimbanakadav and a knife inside the car. The initial conclusion of the police was that the trio reached in a car and Musthafa slit the throat of his friends with the knife. 
     

    Last Updated Nov 4, 2023, 10:16 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya KR-626 November 04 2023: Check winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya KR-626 November 04 2023: Check winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Chhattisgarh Election 2023 Mahadev Betting App-Bhupesh Baghel ED probe Modiastra has been deployed, says Congress

    Chhattisgarh Election 2023: 'Modiastra' has been deployed, says Congress

    Lok Sabha election 2024: Congress to release possible candidates list within 3-4 days vkp

    Lok Sabha election 2024: Congress to release possible candidates list within 3-4 days

    Heavy rains lash Chennai; downpour may continue for 3 more days

    Heavy rains lash Chennai; downpour may continue for 3 more days

    Nepal earthquake latest updates casualties injured list

    128 dead after 6.4 magnitude quake rocks Nepal, over 100 injured

    Recent Stories

    Bengaluru traffic police release parking norms for ICC World Cup match between NZ and PAK at Chinnaswamy vkp

    Bengaluru traffic police release parking norms for ICC World Cup match between NZ and PAK at Chinnaswamy

    Matthew Perry Funeral: Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer spotted RBA

    Matthew Perry Funeral: Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer spotted

    Terror strikes Pakistan's Mianwali Air Force base Latest updates

    Terrorists strike Pakistan's Mianwali Air Force base (WATCH)

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya KR-626 November 04 2023: Check winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya KR-626 November 04 2023: Check winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Chhattisgarh Election 2023 Mahadev Betting App-Bhupesh Baghel ED probe Modiastra has been deployed, says Congress

    Chhattisgarh Election 2023: 'Modiastra' has been deployed, says Congress

    Recent Videos

    Khalasi sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH) AJR

    'Khalasi' sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Israel-Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4-6; Register now

    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4–6; Register now

    Video Icon
    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter jet (WATCH)

    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter squadron OORIALS (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is RBA

    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is

    Video Icon