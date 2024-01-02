Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Kerala News LIVE: PM Modi to visit Kerala tomorrow; To hold road show in Thrissur

    Kerala News LIVE: PM Modi will arrive in Thrissur on Wednesday (Jan 3). He will begin his three-day visit to the southern states of Tamil Nadu and Kerala today. 

    Kerala news live 02 January 2024 major highlights developments anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Jan 2, 2024, 8:12 AM IST

    8.30 AM: Two students injured after their legs stuck between platform and train

    Two students got injured when their feet got stuck between the train and the platform. Farhan and Shamim, natives of Aluva were injured. The accident happened while they were traveling with their feet down on the step platform of the train. The incident took place at Thrissur's Ollur railway station.

    8.23 AM: Nava Kerala Sadas will conclude today in Ernakulam

    The Nava Kerala Sadas will conclude today in Ernakulam after touring all 140 constituencies in the state by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and his cabinet ministers. The cabinet will attend public meetings at Kunnathukadu and Thripunnithura constituencies today at 3 pm and 5 pm. Though the programme was concluded before, the Nava Kerala Sadas were pending at 4 constituencies in the Ernakulam district following the demise of CPI leader Kanam Rajendran. 

    8.12 AM: PM Modi to visit Kerala tomorrow; To hold road show in Thrissur

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Kerala on Wednesday (Jan 3). He will kick off BJP's electioneering as Lok Sabha elections are around the corner. He will attend the party's women empowerment conference at the Thekkinkadu Maidan in Thrissur. 

    Last Updated Jan 2, 2024, 8:30 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Gangster Goldy Brar declared terrorist by Centre under Unlawful Activities Prevention Act gcw

    Gangster Goldy Brar declared terrorist by Centre under UAPA

    Karnataka government reopens 30-year-old case against Ram Mandir activists, arrests accused from Hubballi vkp

    Karnataka government reopens 30-year-old case against Ram Mandir activists, arrests accused from Hubballi

    Kerala: Mother, her boyfriend arrested for brutally beating 1.5-year-old baby in Alappuzha rkn

    Kerala: Mother, her boyfriend arrested for brutally beating 1.5-year-old baby in Alappuzha

    Thiruvananthapuram International Airport becomes 'Silent' airport; Here's why rkn

    Thiruvananthapuram International Airport becomes 'Silent' airport; Here's why

    Bihar Pond stolen overnight hut constructed by land mafia gcw

    Bihar: Pond 'stolen' overnight, hut constructed by land mafia

    Recent Stories

    John Abraham buys Rs 70.83 crore bungalow in Mumbai; location and other details here RKK

    John Abraham buys Rs 70.83 crore bungalow in Mumbai; location and other details here

    Bigg Boss 17: Ayesha Khan returns after being hospitalised, meets housemates but ignores Munawar Faruqui RKK

    Bigg Boss 17: Ayesha Khan returns after being hospitalised, meets housemates but ignores Munawar Faruqui

    Numerology Prediction for January 2 2024 Here is what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for January 2, 2024: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Daily Horoscope for January 2 2024 Aries Virgo Leo Taurus Cancer Capricorn Scorpio Pisces gcw

    Daily Horoscope for January 2, 2024: Lucky day for Virgo, Taurus; be careful Scorpio

    Samsung Galaxy S24 series to introduce this google pixel 8 pro ai feature gcw

    Samsung’s Galaxy S24 series to introduce THIS Google Pixel 8 Pro AI feature

    Recent Videos

    Heartwarming Video: PM Modi meets Meera PM Ujjwala Yojana beneficiary number 10 crore

    Heartwarming Video: When PM Modi had tea with Meera and her family in Ayodhya (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Watch Samantha Ruth Prabhu shows strength in intense gym session; powers through heavy lifting SHG

    Watch: Samantha Ruth Prabhu shows strength in intense gym session; powers through heavy lifting

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir Residents and devotees thank PM Modi for bringing 'Ram Rajya' to Ayodhya (WATCH)

    PM Modi has brought Ram Rajya to Ayodhya: Residents (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Kannada activists stage protest urging inclusion of Kannada in signboards across Bengaluru (WATCH) vkp

    Kannada activists stage protest urging inclusion of Kannada in signboards across Bengaluru (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    When Santa Claus visited the elderly in Bengaluru, Salem and Mysuru (WATCH)

    When Santa Claus visited the elderly in Bengaluru, Salem and Mysuru (WATCH)

    Video Icon