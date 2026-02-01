Special DGP Arpit Shukla reviewed security for the Hola Mohalla festival at Sri Anandpur Sahib. 5,000 police personnel, 6 drones, and 200 CCTVs are deployed. New measures include organized parking, shuttle services, and a three-layer barricade.

To ensure foolproof arrangements for the upcoming festival of Hola Mohalla at Sri Anandpur Sahib as per the directions of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Special Director General of Police (Special DGP) Law and Order, Arpit Shukla, on Thursday, reviewed the security arrangements at the spot to ensure that the event would be conducted in a smooth and secure manner. The three-day-long annual Sikh festival Hola Mohalla will be held at Sri Anandpur Sahib from March 2 to March 4.

Chairing a coordination meeting with Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Rupnagar Range Nanak Singh and Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Rupnagar Maninder Singh, Special DGP Arpit Shukla directed that foolproof arrangements should be made to facilitate lakhs of devotees from across the globe, who will gather to pay obeisance at the birthplace of Khalsa Panth.

Massive Security Grid with Aerial Surveillance

Notably, the entire area has been systematically divided into 12 sectors, and a total force of around 5000 police personnel has been deployed to ensure the safety and security of the devotees. For aerial surveillance and crowd monitoring, six drones have been deployed, whose live feed will be monitored at the central control room.

New Initiatives and Directives for Police

Special DGP Arpit Shukla, while briefing all the sector in-charges and police force deployed, directed them to adopt the utmost humble approach towards the sangat and work with full dedication and determination to make this event successful. Reviewing the security arrangements, he said that many new initiatives have been implemented by the Rupnagar Police to ensure the peaceful and smooth conduct of the Hola Mohalla so that the pilgrims would not face any kind of hassle.

Organised Parking and Shuttle Services for Pilgrims

The Special DGP said that a total of 21 parking areas, categorised by capacity, have been earmarked, and a colour-coding scheme for parking and routes will be implemented to guide devotees. For the convenience of the pilgrims, 24x7 shuttle services, including 100 e-rickshaws and 50 mini-buses, will operate from the parking areas, he said.

High-Tech Surveillance and Information Systems

He further added that QR-code-based information systems have been installed at various locations to help pilgrims access details regarding shuttle bus services, parking points, hospital locations, and other essential facilities. The Special DGP said that around 200 CCTV cameras, including PTZ and ANPR cameras, have been installed to cover city approach roads to get real-time information on traffic inflow, alongside 24x7 live surveillance through the CCTV Control Room at Police Station Anandpur Sahib.

Three-Layer Barricading for Crowd Management

For the first time, a three-layer barricading system is being implemented for effective crowd management at the Charan Ganga Stadium, he added.

Significance of the Festival

The festival of Hola Mohalla is a symbol of the Chardhikala of the Punjabis in general and the Sikh community in particular, which witnesses huge participation of the people from different walks of life on the holy land of Sri Anandpur Sahib during the festival. (ANI)