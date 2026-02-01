The Education Ministry has directed the I&B and MeitY ministries to immediately halt the digital dissemination of a banned NCERT Class 8 textbook. This follows a Supreme Court order imposing a blanket ban on the book's circulation.

MoE Seeks Immediate Halt to Digital Dissemination

The Education Ministry on Thursday wrote to the Secretary of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (I&B), and the Secretary of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), seeking immediate steps to halt the dissemination of the withdrawn textbook through digital platforms and electronic media.

This comes after the Supreme Court ordered a complete blanket ban on both the reprinting and online circulation of NCERT's latest Class 8 Social Science textbook. "The Union of India and its agencies will ensure that the book is removed immediately from the physical and digital platforms without any delay, and a compliance report by way of an affidavit is placed on record..." the letter read.

The Education Ministry emphasised that a complete blanket ban has been imposed on any further publication, re-printing, or digital dissemination of the book titled "Exploring Society, India and Beyond".

"Any attempt to circumvent this order through electronic media or alternative titles, containing the same contents, shall be treated as a direct interference, willful breach and defiance of the directions issued herein above..." the letter read.

The MoE further asked for the immediate halt to the dissemination of the Textbook through digital platforms by MeiTy and the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. "While the removal of physical Textbooks and stoppage of its re-printing etc. is being done by NCERT and allied Agencies, its dissemination through digital platforms and electronic media has to be stopped by the Competent Authority, namely, MeitY and I & B. Accordingly, it is requested that these directions may be issued for strict compliance be complied with immediate effect and an action taken be furnished by February 27, so that compliance report by way of an affidavit may be placed on record by this Department," the letter stated.

SC Issues Show Cause Notice Over Controversial Chapter

The Court issued show cause notices to the Secretary of the Department of Education and Literacy under the Ministry of Education and Dinesh Prashad Saklani, Director of the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT), asking them to explain why action should not be initiated under contempt or other applicable laws for including a sub-chapter titled "Corruption in the judiciary" in a textbook.

CJI Slams 'Calculated Move' Against Judiciary

The apex court also directed NCERT to place on record detailed documents related to the Teaching-Learning Materials Committee that approved the chapter, including the names, qualifications and credentials of all members of the development team. "They have fired the gun and the judiciary is bleeding today. Today, anybody can say anything. At times, there is a mounting attack on us, and we are aware of it. The material is available online, on the internet, and even in stores. This is a very calculated move -- the entire teaching will be dictated. When you look at how the Indian judiciary is portrayed as corrupt, it becomes evident what message is being sent. The entire teaching community will first be instructed that this is what they have to teach. In reality, not a single section of society has been left untouched. It is a deep-rooted, well-planned, and orchestrated conspiracy," the CJI said.(ANI)