    Kerala: CCTV shows police personnel vandalising private vehicles amid New Year celebrations in Alappuzha

    It is alleged that the police in Alappuzha vandalised and pushed private vehicles during New Year celebrations following a scuffle between temple authorities and youths who were celebrating New Year. The police then filed a case against 10 youths. 

    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Jan 2, 2024, 12:02 PM IST

    Alappuzha: In a bizarre incident, police were allegedly seen vandalising some private vehicles on New Year's Eve. However, a case was registered against some youths for vandalising vehicles. CCTV footage emerged showing police pushing and destroying cars. Salu, a resident of Nooranad, and perhaps ten of his friends faced legal action for damaging cars. Subsequently, the startling CCTV footage of the police intervention surfaced. 

    Salu responded that he would approach the Human Rights Commission.

    Following the release of the video showing cars being pushed and smashed, the police also made a statement. The police clarified that the handle was locked, which is why it was pushed away.

    Amidst the festivities, the Thuruthy temple also had a Sapthaham event on New Year's Day. There were issues between the two factions throughout this period. A group notified the police about this. Everyone left when the cops arrived at the scene. This led to the allegation that the police intentionally attempted to trap people in the case by vandalising the vehicles after the accused could not be located.
     

